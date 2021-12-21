Initial restoration work on the 19th century Blue Springs Church on Main Street in Mosheim was highlighted Saturday.
Rain didn’t deter many from visiting the landmark church, though entrance into the looming building was not possible after deteriorating front steps were torn down as part of the extensive restoration work on it and the cemetery that was begun earlier this year.
“I’m surprised we had as many people as we have had,” said Ann Cobble, treasurer of the Blue Springs Historical Association, Inc., which is overseeing restoration efforts of the church and the adjacent cemetery.
The association is raising funds and seeking grants to raise the estimated $300,000 needed to completely restore the church, said Wilhelmina Williams, president of the organization.
Old Blue Springs Day, as organizers dubbed Saturday, consisted primarily of looking at the new foundation piers of steel and concrete that each have a facing of bricks taken from another brick building on the church property that burned after the Civil War.
According to the book, “History of Blue Springs Lutheran Church and Cemetery 1811-2016,” the Lutheran church on the property was first known in 1811 as Patterson’s Church. The present building was built in 1893.
Lutherans held services in the building until about 1965, when their congregation was greatly dwindled, said Williams.
She said the Mosheim Church of God then held services there for 30 years, followed by Mennonites who held services there for seven years.
“They left, so the cemetery became grown over, had holes in the ground, tombstones were knocked over, and the grass was growing up,” said Williams.
“People in town complained to Town Hall about the abandoned property, which led to the formation” of the present Blue Springs Historical Association.
“With that, the board’s first project was to restore the cemetery. We filled in holes, straightened tombstones, and made sure it was mowed and maintained,” she explained.
The next step was to restore the church building itself, which needs a lot of work, she said.
They started with the foundation, whose right side was 8 inches lower than the left side, she stated.
This first phase started June 8 of this year, with Skyline Restoration and Maintenance using jacks to incrementally raise the foundation over a month’s time until it was level.
Next, deteriorating wooden piers were replaced with steel and concrete, then given the brick facing.
The church’s front steps, crumbling and dangerous, were removed, she said. Entrance into the church’s interior, which still has pews – but no bathroom – is done via a ladder propped up against the building.
Williams said a total of $50,000 has been spent on renovation of the church so far, which included a grant for $28,000 from the Tennessee Historical Commission. The rest of the funds came from private individuals, Eastman Credit Union, First Horizon, and civic and church sponsors.
That completed the first phase.
“Our next step is to get a porch and (front) steps,” she said.
Following that will be work on getting new windows and a door, painting of the siding, shutters, and then repairs to the steeple.
“Once restored, hopefully another congregation will want to use it. Also, weddings and other kinds of events could be held there,” Williams said.
Stated Cobble, treasurer of the association, “Wilhelmina (Williams) and I have ancestors buried here. We don’t have a lot of funds to build a porch and steps.”
Added Williams, “It’s a slow step-by-step process.” Additional grant money will be sought, said Williams.
Said Cobble, “We’ve set aside funds to keep mowing the cemetery. We wanted (residents of Mosheim and others) to know we’d go through with the restoration project, so we started with the cemetery.”
Williams said over 400 people are buried in the cemetery.
“We identified over 12 people where the headstones were missing, and we erected headstones, including one for three children (buried in a single grave) who died within 24 hours of each other,” she said.
Lyle H. Ailshie stopped by Saturday to see the restoration work. He said he lives in Morristown, but was raised in Greene County.
“My great-great-grandfather is buried here, Stephen Alexander Ailshie,” he said. “He was a Confederate soldier captured in Vicksburg, Mississippi. He was released the next day when he said he promised to never again take up arms against the federal government.”
Said Ailshie of the new foundation, “It looks good, doesn’t it? It’s got a long way to go. Rome wasn’t built in one day.”