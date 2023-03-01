The Greene County Budget and Finance committee approved a resolution Wednesday that would place another round of opioid epidemic settlement funding into Greene County's general fund.
It is the fourth round of opioid settlement funding the county has received.
Greene County is slated to receive $333,803 in opioid abatement trust funds from the Tennessee Opioid Abatement Council as a result of the settlement of the Greene County, Et Al. V. Johnson & Johnson/Cardinal Health Et Al. lawsuit.
The Greene County Commission will consider the resolution that would deposit the funds into the county's general fund at its meeting March 21.
Past opioid settlement fund distributions received by the county have been placed in both the county's debt service fund and its capital projects fund.
The abatement funds received in this round are being recommended for placement in the general fund due to restrictions and guidance put on the funding.
The past funding installments did not have restrictions.
According to a letter sent to County Mayor Kevin Morrison by the council, the funds allocated to counties "must be spent on opioid abatement and remediation purposes that are specifically approved by the Opioid Abatement Council."
County leaders will be able to select various forms of treatment-related activities from a list approved in 2022 by the council. According to an earlier press release from the council, approved uses “include a continuum of opioid use disorder treatment programs, medication assisted treatment, recovery supports, and prevention measures.”
Uses include training related to and increasing the distribution of nalaxone or other Food and Drug Administration-approved drugs to reverse opioid overdoses.
Increased distribution of medication-assisted treatment and other opioid-related treatment to individuals who are uninsured or whose insurance does not cover the needed service is also included on the list, along with education services to school-based youth and “youth-focused programs that discourage or prevent misuse.”
Funds could also be used to provide treatment and recovery support services such as residential and inpatient treatment, intensive outpatient therapy or counseling, and recovery housing to “allow or integrate medication and with other support services.”
Other state-approved uses for the funds included treatment for pregnant and postpartum women, expanding treatment for neonatal abstinence syndrome, treatment for incarcerated populations and funding for media campaign programs to prevent opioid use.
Morrison said Wednesday that putting the funding in the general fund will give the county better access to the funding to use it for the purposes outlined by the council.
"In putting it into the general fund the County Commission still has access to it," Morrison said.
The money has not arrived yet, but Morrison said the county is doing what it can to be ready for the funding when it arrives.
"We don't have any of this money yet. We are just preparing to receive the ball," Morrison said.
While some funding is being doled out by the Opioid Abatement Council, the remaining 65% of the settlement funds will be distributed through a competitive grant process. Counties can apply for the funding in subsequent years.
"Rather than give it all out in one lump sum like some rounds of this have been, they are going to hold this in reserves and it will have specific purposes tied to it," Morrison said.
While the first round of funding from the Opioid Abatement Council did not require a grant application, it did come with requirements tied to it.
"With this first round, our job is to determine our disbursements to the programs that we decide to give funding to, whether that be something local here like the Anti-Drug Coalition or the drug court, or something like the program in Roan Mountain," Morrison said.
Greene County has not committed any funding to the residential addiction treatment facility taking shape in Carter County.
In other business, the Budget and Finance Committee approved a resolution for the Highway Department to purchase two log loader dump trailers with log loader grapples.
The two pieces of equipment will cost $48,680 each, with the funding coming out of the Highway Department's unassigned fund balance.
Greene County Road Superintendent Kevin Swatsell said the Highway Department had dealt with over 200 downed trees since Christmas.
He noted that the department had a crew "running every single day" taking care of tree removal until the third week of February.
The Greene County Commission will consider giving final approval to the purchase of the highway equipment during it's March 21 meeting.