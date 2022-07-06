KNOXVILLE — Cherel Bolin Henderson, who retired in December 2020 as executive director of the East Tennessee Historical Society, died Sunday.
A Strawberry Plains native and graduate of Rush Strong High School, Henderson joined the ETHS staff in 1987, was promoted to associate director in 1995, and to executive director in 2003.
Over 17 years under Cherel’s leadership, ETHS had continued to thrive and grow, the organization said in a news release.
Henderson was the founding director of the ETHS Tennessee Bicentennial family heritage program, First Families of Tennessee, which now numbers almost 17,000 approved applications from all over the world and was editor of the book, “First Families of Tennessee: A Register of Early Settlers and Their Present-Day Descendants.”
Other highlights of her career include the 2004 completion of the East Tennessee History Center’s renovation of the Old Custom House and addition that houses the Museum of East Tennessee History and completion of the final phase of the capital campaign for East Tennessee History that secured federal, state and local funding to design and construct the museum’s signature exhibition, “Voices of the Land: The People of East Tennessee,” that opened in 2008 and for which she contributed extensive research and writing. In 2021, ETHS opened an interactive children’s gallery, History Headquarters, funded through a grant from the State of Tennessee.
Under Henderson’s leadership, a world-class museum was developed that highlights the region’s story and its important ties to national history, the organization said in its news release. ETHS traveling exhibits are now hosted in museums across the region, state and beyond. Brown-bag programs and lectures by distinguished historians, along with genealogy classes, reach thousands each year. Teacher professional development workshops are held statewide, and the ETHS award-winning student education programs, Museum as a Classroom and Classroom Outreach, plus National History Day, reach thousands of students annually. All these accomplishments “were due in large part to Cherel’s vision and dedication to the mission of ETHS,” the organization’s news release stated. In 2022, the Tennessee Association of Museums awarded her the inaugural Award of Excellence for Institutional Impact.
Speaking on behalf of the staff and board of the East Tennessee Historical Society, President and CEO Warren Dockter said, “Cherel’s scholarship, warmth, and sincerity, and her love for all things East Tennessee, were driving forces for ETHS over her 33-year career. Cherel’s leadership and legacy will be evident in many aspects of ETHS and our region for years to come.”
Bridges Funeral Home of Knoxville is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the East Tennessee Historical Society at eths@easttnhistory.org .