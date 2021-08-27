Judge Thomas J. Wright continues to make a lasting impact on the community both inside and outside the courtroom.
Wright officially retires Wednesday as a Circuit Court judge in the 3rd Judicial District that includes Greene County. He will still serve the state court system as a part-time senior judge beginning Sept. 1.
A retirement reception for Wright will be held Tuesday at the Greene County Courthouse.
Wright, 62, has served the 3rd Judicial District as Circuit Court judge since 2006. He previously served as Greene County General Sessions Court and Juvenile Court judge from 1998 to 2006.
Wright is also active outside the courtroom in a number of faith-based and community support activities.
There is no shortage of friends from all walks of life who offer Wright congratulations on a job well done.
Wright serves as the Greeneville High School football team chaplain, is on the local board of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and as a leader with Young Life, another Christian organization that works with high school students.
‘A LIFE WELL LIVED’
Former Greeneville High School student-athlete Ty Youngblood detailed how Wright made an impact on his life and became a friend. Youngblood now attends Furman University.
“Tom Wright’s impact on my life, thankfully, has nothing to do with his work as a Circuit Court judge. His mentorship carries far beyond the court of law and into the lives of myself and countless other young adults in the area,” Youngblood said in an email. “His challenge to me since the summer of 2019 is to ‘live for the line,’ or in other words, what will our impact be on those around us after our time on earth is over?”
In Youngblood’s words, Wright “spearheaded a small group Bible study with high school guys teaching directly from God’s Word over the past two years, and he will continue this ‘life investment’ into retirement.”
“Through Tom’s intentional, consistent, and genuine example as a servant leader, he has taught me how to live for the line. Judge’s impact will continue to affect my life, and one day I strive to leave a Christ-centered legacy like him,” Youngblood said. “He is a leader, mentor, advisor, confidant, hero, and friend. Judge has lived for the line during his time as a public servant, and he will continue to live for the line in retirement. Thank you, Judge!”
Abby and Brandon Gloyd serve as directors of Greene Young Life and have worked extensively with Wright.
“It is hard to find the right words to honor who Tom Wright is and the career that he has had. How could you ever put into words just how special someone is after serving the community for decades in their career, just to turn around and volunteer for a ministry where you build relationships with teenagers so that they can tell them about how loved they are by Jesus?” Abby Gloyd said. “That is who Tom Wright is, through and through.”
Wright “has chosen to spend his retirement reaching kids for Christ and this town and this world will look different and better because of the work he is doing,” Gloyd said.
“At a time in his life where he could be choosing to celebrate his well earned success, he chooses to meet kids where they are and love them for who they are,” she said. “Tom is a picture of a life well lived and we are just so proud to know him and to celebrate him as he retires. Well done, Judge. We could not love you more if we tried.”
PERSONAL, PROFESSIONAL MENTOR
Professional colleagues have also expressed their appreciation for Wright’s service since he announced his retirement in May.
“The Honorable Tom Wright was born to be a judge. His knowledge of the law is unparalleled and he treated every person in his court with respect. Greene County will miss him,” fellow 3rd Judicial District Circuit Court Judge Beth Boniface said.
Kenneth Bailey Jr. succeeded Wright as Greene County General Sessions and Juvenile courts judge. He knows Wright well, and noted his professional generosity and good works outside the courtroom.
“Tom Wright has been a personal and professional mentor of mine since I became friends with him in 1998. He is a man of faith whose integrity, wisdom, and impeccable character are evidenced by his actions and words,” Bailey said. “Tom didn’t grow up in East Tennessee, but he has become ‘one of us’ and has impacted Greene County in numerous ways through his service as a judge and volunteering on countless boards and committees.”
Wright served as a “professional mentor” over the years, Bailey said.
“Tom has positively impacted my words and actions as a judge. He has the unique ability to hear a case that has presented numerous ‘issues’ and zero in on the ultimate primary problem — and then offer up a solution,” Bailey said. “He was always great about letting attorneys know what was troubling him in a case and where they needed to spend their time in presenting their case. He didn’t want them to waste their time, or his, on needless issues.”
“I have done my best to incorporate his positive traits and attributes into my professional life because I have always felt his service as a judge has been done in the ‘right way,’” Bailey said.
Bailey said that personally, Wright “is a trusted friend who I have sought out numerous times when I needed guidance.”
“I have always found his advice and wisdom to be on point. I have always admired his willingness to be involved in numerous community organizations and causes,” Bailey said. “From coaching YMCA soccer to being a member of various boards of directors such as Holston Home and Fellowship of Christian Athletes to leading a Bible Study for teenage kids, all while also tending to the needs of his family, Tom is always setting the example for the next generation of leaders as to what a ‘Servant Leader’ looks like and acts like.”
“Thankfully, Tom will continue to be very involved in the fabric of our community after his retirement as circuit judge,” Bailey said.
SETTING AN EXAMPLE
Perhaps no one has gotten to know Wright as well in his professional life as Schery Collins, his judicial assistant for nearly 15 years.
Collins also served for 14 years as the judicial assistant to the late Circuit Court Judge Ben K. Wexler. Wright became Circuit Court judge upon Wexler’s retirement in 2006.
“Wow, what a dynamic duo that I have been blessed to work for. Judge Wexler was in his 90s when he retired and Judge Wright was 48 when he became a circuit judge. Someone stated I was transitioning from geriatric to energetic, and it was somewhat of a whirlwind transition,” Collins said.
“Judge Wright, however, as they say, ‘took the bull by the horns’ and off we went managing his caseload like he’d been doing this for years,” Collins said.
Collins said as she traveled and worked with Wright over the last 15 years in the 3rd Judicial District, several impressions were formed.
“Some may call him the ‘singing judge,’ some may call him the ‘whistling judge,’ or the ‘donut judge,’” Collins said, because Wright always brought donuts from the Peggy Ann Bakery in Greeneville to clerks in the four-county judicial district.
Others, Collins said, “may call him the ‘comical judge,’ the ‘brutally honest judge,’ the ‘love any kind of sports judge,’ the ‘run a tight courtroom judge,’ the ‘stand up and applaud you for making life changes judge,’ but the one thing that I for sure can call this man, ‘Judge,’ is a ‘friend,’” Collins said.
“It has been an absolute blessing and honor to work for Judge Tom Wright. The example he has set as I have watched him carefully consider and render all of his decisions, whether it be from the bench or in his own personal life, has positively impacted my life forever,” she said. “I am so thankful that God allowed my family’s path to cross with him and his family. To Judge Wright — Congratulations! You deserve it!”
Collins’ son, Curt Collins, of the Greeneville law firm Collins Shipley PLLC and president of the Greene County Bar Association, also voiced his respect for Wright. Curt Collins does not appear in Wright’s court because of his mother’s judicial assistant position, but he knows the judge well and spoke for other attorneys in the district who frequently practice law before Wright.
“I’ve had the privilege of knowing Judge Wright since my early college years, and I’m thankful that during the past 15 years he’s become one of my closest friends and a crucial confidant in my life,” Curt Collins said.
Wright “is a mentor that is the absolute best. Judge has helped mold me into the attorney and person I am today,” Collins said. “He is such an incredible blessing to those that get to experience and see the influence he has on our local community, legal profession, and the youth in our area.
“I know I speak for the entire bar when I say he will be absolutely missed on the bench, but we all look forward to him remaining the influence he is on our community for many years to come,” Collins said.
‘L
IKE A FAMILY’
Sherry Laws is judicial assistant to Bailey and served in the same capacity with Wright during his term as General Sessions and Juvenile courts judge. The two became good friends.
“When Judge Wright became sessions and juvenile judge he walked into an office where he knew we had all voted against him. He told us, ‘It’s kinda like getting a step-family, we will just have to get to know each other,’” Laws recalled. “He accepted all of us and it was quite a colorful crew. He was right. We worked together, laughed together, cried together and became like family. We were a good team.”
Laws said Wright “went on to become one of the best judges this county has ever had. He is an honest, Christian, and fair man. He treats everyone with respect and also treats them fairly.”
“People would thank him as he sent them to jail,” Laws said.
Wright eventually moved on to Circuit Court “and had to start doing a different kind of judging and I know he did it with same convictions he had as sessions judge because his character has never changed. He is still the same man he was all those years ago,” Laws said. “We don’t like to see him go, but we all wish him the best. He and (his wife) Dawn will always be family to us and that will never change.”
Sheriff’s Department Lt. Charles Morelock, courthouse chief of security, has worked with Wright for about 25 years. His thoughts about the judge summed up the opinions of many serving at the Greene County Courthouse.
“Judge Wright was a good one, the best one I’ve ever worked for,” Morelock said.
Wright said in a recent interview that family considerations were a primary factor in his decision to retire.
“Most importantly, we have two children, their spouses, and our grandchildren at two separate Army bases. We love our family so much and I am completely smitten with our grandchildren. We want to be able to visit as often as they can stand us,” Wright said.