A new treatment center now open in Greeneville will serve people struggling with opioid use disorder.
ReVIDA Recovery, which operates centers in Knoxville, Morristown, Newport and Johnson City, as well as three locations in Virginia, celebrated the opening of its eighth location at 712 Professional Plaza Drive on Tuesday.
The center will offer a variety of outpatient services including therapy, medication assisted treatment (MAT) and care coordination with other entities and services to assist patients in their recovery. Representatives of some of those organizations ReVIDA works with, including the local Health Department, Ballad Health and Frontier Health, attended Tuesday’s open house and ribbon cutting event.
“We are here to serve individuals suffering from opiate use disorder,” said Courtney Bouche’, program director for Newport and now Greeneville, too. “We do outpatient MAT, we have counselors who do individual and group sessions, we work with a number of physicians and our care coordinators assist with any other necessary resources.”
“This is all outpatient. It will be just like going to a doctor’s visit,” said Founder and CEO Lee Dilworth.
He called ReVIDA “mission driven to promote safe and healthy communities by equipping individuals to recover and reclaim their lives from opioid use disorder” and discussed how ReVIDA focuses on biological, psychological and sociological elements to each patient’s disorder.
“Evidence shows it is a bio-psycho-social disorder, and that’s what we believe,” Dilworth said.
In addition to Bouche’ and Dr. Gregory F. Vines, who has been named medical director for ReVIDA Greeneville, according to a press release, Dilworth said ReVIDA has a “large number of dedicated counselors,” and care coordinators who work with community partners to address societal and environmental factors in each patient’s unique situation. This can include employment seeking assistance, help with childcare and services for youth.
“We promise each patient an individualized recovery pathway,” Dilworth said.
He said 3,100 people each month visit ReVIDA’s centers.
“We are grateful to have partners joining with us to promote safe and healthy communities while empowering individuals to reclaim their lives from opioid use disorder,” Angelee Murray, director of corporate and community development with ReVIDA, said. “Together, we can work to build stronger, healthier and more resilient individuals and families.”
Murray and others emphasized heavily the need for destigmatization in general, as well as good support systems for individuals, to improve the health of communities.
“People with opioid addiction are just like us, and we have to wrap our arms around them and love them, and that’s what we do,” Murray said.
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison spoke during Tuesday’s open house and ribbon cutting celebration and encouraged all present to “be a positive agent for change. That’s what these people need,” he said.
“ReVIDA is a partner to each of our local communities. We look forward to welcoming patients to our new facility and introducing ourselves to the Greeneville community under the care of Dr. Vines,” said Greg Phillips, ReVIDA Recovery Centers COO, in a press release. “By offering evidence-based treatment for people who live with opioid use disorder, we’re helping not only our patients, but their families and communities heal from the ongoing opioid epidemic.”
According to the release, Tennessee Department of Health data indicates 3,023 Tennesseans died of a drug overdose in 2020, a 45% increase from the previous year. In Greene County and its six surrounding counties, 136 Tennesseans died of a drug overdose in 2020, two-thirds of whom passed away from opioid overdose alone. ReVIDA’s Greeneville satellite office, which is approximately 30 miles away from each of ReVIDA’s offices in Morristown, Newport, and Johnson City, will provide an alternative option for patients in the East Tennessee region, the release said.
ReVIDA accepts patients covered by TennCare, Medicare, and most commercial insurance plans.
For more information about ReVIDA, visit www.revidarecovery.com.