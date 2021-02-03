The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a rezoning Tuesday of property planned for residential development on Oak Grove Road.
The 7.7 acres of property on the west side of Oak Grove Road near its intersection with New Hope Road was rezoned from R-1 low density residential to R-SF2 low density residential.
Town Planning Director Randy Davenport said that the overlay district was needed to allow for a smaller lot size and reduced setback requirements for a proposed residential development on the property.
Proposed is a development with 31 houses. The zoning change was needed for the smaller lot size to make the development economically feasible for the developer, Davenport said.
No one spoke in regards to the rezoning in a public hearing during the meeting. Davenport said he had not received any questions or comments since the rezoning was considered by the Greeneville Regional Planning Commission in January.
Prior to the planning commission meeting, Davenport said he had questions about increased traffic from a neighboring property owner. At the planning commission meeting, Town Engineer and Director of Public Works Brad Peters explained that while Oak Grove Road would be difficult to widen due to topography, the speed of cars is typically more of a concern, and measures could be taken to address that issue.
The board also received the town’s 2019-20 audit report. Kevin Peters of Blackburn, Childers & Steagall, CPAs, said that the auditors had an “unmodified” or clean opinion of the town’s finances and there were no findings. He explained that an unmodified opinion is the best that auditors can issue.
In other business, the board approved a maintenance agreement with Walters State Community College in regard to its new building downtown. City Administrator Todd Smith explained that the federal grant received for the project for the Walters State building requires that commitment be made for maintaining the facilities constructed with the funds.
The agreement specifies the ownership involved, which for the town is the sidewalks around the new building, and reflects the commitment of the town to maintain the sidewalks and Walters State, its facility, for 25 years, he said.
An agreement between the town and the Tennessee Department of Transportation was also approved by the board. The agreement describes upcoming paving projects in the town.
A purchase of two digital microfilm scanners for the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library was also approved by the board. The scanners will be used in the T. Elmer Cox Historical and Genealogical Library to help provide greater access to newspapers and other historical documents there.
The library received $8,292 in funds through a Tennessee State Library Association Technology Grant to purchase one scanner, its software and a desktop computer to run it, Library Director Erin Evans explained. The Friends of the Library will provide required matching funds to purchase the second scanner.
The cost of the scanner and equipment is also discounted through an agreement between the vendor, ST Imaging, and the State Library Association, Evans said. The equipment would normally cost more than $25,000.