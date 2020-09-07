The Greene County Regional Planning Commission will consider a rezoning to allow the construction of a slaughterhouse on the Horton Highway at its meeting Tuesday.
The planing commission will meet at 1 p.m. at the conference room in the Greene County Courthouse Annex, 204 N. Cutler St. A limited number of in-person attendees will be allowed in the conference room.
The meeting can also be accessed via the Zoom virtual meeting application and conference calling for those who cannot attend in person. To do so, individuals should call 423-609-1879 no later than 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday to receive the link.
The rezoning request is for the Jeffrey and Deborah Fillers property on Horton Highway. The request is for a rezoning from A-1 general agriculture district to M-2 high impact use district, which would allow a slaughterhouse.
Also on the agenda are four plat approvals:
- the Danny D. Holt property on Wright Road;
- replat of a tract at the intersection of Vagabond Lane and Anderson Loop;
- the Darlene E. Randolph property on Joe Ball Road, and
- replat of the Jack Cannon property on Cannon Road.