A proposed rezoning of property on Old Stage Road will be considered Tuesday by the Greeneville Regional Planning Commission.
The planning commission will meet at 9:30 a.m. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom at the Greeneville Light & Power System office at 110 N. College St. Social distancing will be observed, and all those attending are encouraged to wear a mask.
On the agenda is a request to rezone property from the current R-3 medium density residential to M-2 high impact use at the intersection of Old Stage Road and Rufe Taylor Road. The property is a portion of the Greeneville Iron & Metals, Inc. facility, and the rezoning has been requested by the property owner.
Also on the agenda:
- final approval of a site plan illustrating the construction of a new convenience store, gas pumps and island for Greeneville Oil & Petroleum at 860 W. Andrew Johnson Highway
- a plot plan showing the construction of an open-sided storage shed on the property
- consideration of a plat showing the revision of Phase 2R of the Keeneland Meadow planned unit development, a plot plan for the construction of a new driveway and storage garage at 1195 W. Main St. and a plat showing the combination of tracts at 3790 Snapps Ferry Road