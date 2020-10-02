The Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen will consider rezoning of properties on Loretta Street on Tuesday.
The board will meet at 4 p.m. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom at the Greeneville Light & Power System office at 110 N. College St.
A public hearing will be held about the proposed rezoning of properties on Loretta Street near Highland Elementary School from M-2 high impact industrial district to R-2 medium density residential district. The board will then consider the rezoning for second and final reading.
The rezoning has been initiated by the town to recognize the current use of the properties as residential. It is believed that the properties may have been zoned for industrial use years ago due to the proximity of what was then the Austin Tobacco Company.
In other business, the board will consider the acceptance and allocation of funds for a match of an Assistance to Firefighters Grant and for a Community Development Block Grant for the Greeneville Fire Department.
Also on the agenda are the purchases of a curb and sidewalk slip form machine for the Greeneville Public Works Department and of wood waste grinding service at the Greeneville-Greene County Landfill and Transfer Station.
The 2018-19 audit report of the town’s finances will be presented, and there will be a recognition for a town employee who is retiring.