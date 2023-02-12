The community turned out Saturday morning for an elaborate ribbon-cutting celebration at the new Belk Outlet.
While a long line of shoppers formed in the Greeneville Commons, local dignitaries gathered at the store entrance to officially celebrate the one-of-a-kind store's opening.
Jeff Taylor, president of the Greene County Partnership, welcomed the crowd and recognized the importance of having Belk Outlet in Greeneville.
"Investments like this are incredibly important to our livability," Taylor said.
He introduced Blake Hoyle from the Asheville Region of Belk.
Hoyle explained there were two reasons Greeneville was selected to be the location for Belk's first outlet store: the way he fell in love with the community, and how Greeneville has supported Belk for more than 30 years.
In fact, Hoyle said the Greeneville Belk has been one of the top performing stores for about three years now.
Hoyle recognized store manager Bridget Lowe, who thanked her staff for working hard to transform the store into an outlet.
Belk closed for a couple of weeks in January and reopened as an outlet on Jan. 31. The main purpose of the outlet format is to provide more brands, higher-end brands, and low prices.
Attending the ribbon-cutting were both Greeneville Mayor Cal Doty and Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison, the Partnership's staff and Greene Coat Ambassadors, and local pageant winners Mylee Doty, Miss East Tennessee Outstanding Teen, and Anna Grace Parlapiano, Miss Nashville's Outstanding Teen.
Also on hand were an engine from the Greeneville Fire Department, breakfast from Chick-fil-A, and musical entertainment from the Greeneville High School Marching Band drumline and DJ Snapper.
The first 200 customers after the ribbon was cut and the doors opened at 10 a.m. received a gift card ranging in value from $5 to $500.