An investigation continues into the cause of a fire early Wednesday that damaged the Rice Box restaurant at 1175 E. Andrew Johnson Highway.
A Greeneville Police Department officer on patrol about 12:50 a.m. Wednesday reported seeing smoke coming from the building, city Fire Marshal David Weems said.
Firefighters found smoke coming from the roof of the building, with heavy smoke inside.
The fire started in the kitchen area, Weems said. It was extinguished by Greeneville firefighters.
The kitchen had significant fire damage, with smoke damage throughout the building.
No injuries were reported.
“We are working to determine the cause at this time,” Weems said Thursday.
The building is owned by Cobble Rentals. The business owner is listed in the fire report as Mei Hua Chen. A damage estimate was not available Thursday.
“I expect the building to be closed for a while due to the amount of smoke and heat damage,” Weems said.