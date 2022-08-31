The Town of Mosheim has a new mayor.
Rick Cunningham was sworn in as Mosheim’s mayor by former mayor David Myers at the conclusion of a brief Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting Tuesday.
Cunningham was elected to the seat in an uncontested race.
“I’ve had six months to kind of soak it in but you never really know if you’re ready until it happens,” Cunningham said.
Before taking the mayor’s seat, Cunningham had served as a Mosheim alderman for about a year and a half.
As one of his final acts as mayor, Myers recommended Matthew Solomon to fill Cunningham’s vacated alderman seat, since no one filed a petition to run for the seat in the Aug. 4 municipal election. The appointment of Solomon was approved unanimously by the board.
Prior to Cunningham being sworn in, Mosheim Alderman James Foshie thanked Myers for his one and a half years of service as mayor and eight years of service as an alderman. Foshie noted that during Myers’ tenure there had been upgrades to the police department and fire department, and that he had presided over the hiring of the town’s first police chief and first full-time police officer.
“He has been focused on the growth and development of this town. We appreciate his service,” Foshie said as he presented Myers with an award of appreciation.
Myers was grateful for those around him during his years of service to Mosheim.
“I guess I just want to say thank you to everybody. We have had a lot of accomplishments. Thank you everybody,” Myers said. “I’ve loved it.”
Cunningham noted that he wanted to continue the work of Myers and former Mosheim mayor Tommy Gregg.
“I want to build on the great work that Mayor Gregg and Mayor Myers have done. I want to try to build on that,” Cunningham said.
As mayor, Cunningham said that developing Exit 23 on Interstate 81 will be one of his main goals.
“We have a gold mine at Exit 23. We are way behind down there. We need to get that developed. We’ve got to grow,” Cunningham said.
Cunningham said that he would emphasize retail development growth in Mosheim as well.
Cunningham will also prioritize job recruitment.
“We’ve really got to get to the point where we can attract some high-tech and high paying jobs. I’m all about supporting the schools and trade schools where students can learn computer science and coding. That way they can be here and ready to take over those jobs,” Cunningham said. “I want Mosheim to be a beacon for high-tech jobs. We’ve got the infrastructure and the leadership with the Greene County Partnership. We’ve got to diversify.”
Cunningham also noted that he hoped Mosheim could attract remote workers, as well.
The Mosheim Police Department and Fire Department will have Cunningham’s support.
“We’ve got to make sure the Police Department and Fire Department get the tools they need to get their jobs done. I will be working with them closely. I have developed a close relationship with both (Police) Chief Jeffers and (Fire) Chief Foshie and that will continue,” Cunningham said.
He also hopes to take advantage of grant opportunities when possible, including in keep Mosheim’s sewer system in good working order.
“I want to make sure our sewer system stays up to date. I want to make sure we get any money that is out there to make upgrades when we can,” Cunningham said.
Cunningham hopes to see more community events in Mosheim, as well.
“With me it’s all about community. We need more community events for families and for kids to take part in. We need to come together,” Cunningham said.
Cunningham thanked Mosheim elected officials and town employees for helping him prepare to take on the position of mayor, and he said he looks forward to serving Mosheim as its mayor.
“I’d like to thank everyone on the board and at Town Hall. They have worked hard to make it a seamless transition. I look forward to working with the citizens,” Cunningham said. “My door’s always open.”