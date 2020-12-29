Rick Tipton will retire Wednesday as Greeneville division manager of the court clerk’s office in the James H. Quillen U.S. Courthouse.
Tipton, 56, has more than 30 years of government service.
Tipton began his career in 1990 as courtroom deputy for the late U.S. District Judge Thomas G. Hull, a position he held for 13 years. Tipton started in his court clerk’s office position in 2003.
Tipton is also chairman of the Greene County Board of Education. He will continue in that role after stepping down from the courthouse post.
In his position as division manager, Tipton oversees 10 counties in the court district.
The federal court clerk’s office files and conducts research for civil and criminal federal court cases in the 10 counties of the Northeastern Division of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee.
Office employees also assist lawyers and the general public with information regarding pending court cases.
Applicants for Tipton’s position from across the state will be evaluated in the coming months. His successor could be appointed in spring 2021.
Tipton is a 1982 graduate of South Greene High School and a 1987 graduate of East Tennessee State University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business management. In his position in the clerk’s office, Tipton oversaw numerous technological updates and a busy criminal and civil court docket.
Tipton is a lifelong Greene County resident and lives in the Glenwood community. He plans to remain active.
“I’m going to go home and work on the family farm a little,” Tipton said last week.