Each year since Run for the Wall started in 1989, except in 2020 and 2021, growing numbers of motorcyclists have been traveling across the U.S. to remember prisoners of war and those missing in action.
Well over 150 riders on Run for the Wall’s southern route, one of four memorial routes, rolled through Greene County on Wednesday and stopped to refuel at the Davy Crockett TA Travel Center before continuing on towards the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Many of the motorcycle riders participating are veterans themselves and find personal comfort in the route. Many other riders did not serve but are driven by admiration and appreciation. Riders range in age from teens to 80s, and some brought pets in small, towable carriers.
“I’ve done several partial rides, but this will be my third all the way,” said Mario Salinas, an Army veteran from Texas.
Lisa Maschmeyer, a fellow Army veteran from California, said she was also on her third trip with Run for the Wall.
“We all have our own reasons we do this, but it’s just wonderful to ride with a group of people who care,” said Maschmeyer.
Run for the Wall started with what is now its Central Route from Ontario, California to Washington, D.C. and added three additional routes as support and interest grew. Routes lead either to D.C. or to the Middle East Conflicts Wall Memorial in Marseilles, Illinois, according to the organization’s website.
“We try to raise awareness for the missing,” said Texas native Jimmy Quebedeaux. He said he is not a veteran but joins the ride, his second with Run for the Wall, with a deep appreciation for veterans and their sacrifices.
“A lot of people don’t know this, but there’s about 1,500 still in Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia from the Vietnam War,” Quebedeaux said. “That’s why this started, but it’s for all the missing from all wars.”
He said riders form particular formations in order to stick together while traveling, and one formation includes empty space representative of a missing soldier.
That space open for the POW/MIA was what drew Penelope Gray, along with her husband Frank, also a veteran, and dog Heidi from Rogersville to Greeneville.
“My brother is missing in action in Laos. He was killed on Oct. 5, 1970,” Gray said.
She said her brother, Special Forces Staff Sgt. Fred Gassman of Florida, had recently turned 22 and was killed while helping his men escape to safety during a rescue mission.
“He admired the troops he was with, and he was proud of what he was doing. I know he would do it again, but he meant everything to me,” Gray said. “He picked on me a lot like big brothers do, but we were only a couple years apart, so we were close.”
Although Gray said she is certain of her brother’s fate in Laos, he was killed in an area that was not safe to search to retrieve his body, so he is considered MIA.
“I appreciate all of these people who care to support and raise funds to continue searching. It’s kind of heart wrenching,” she said. “It renews my faith to see so many good people and how much they care about the missing and their families and friends. It’s important to keep the word out for all the families of people missing from all of the wars. They are all waiting and hoping to find something.”
Salinas and Maschmeyer said meeting community members like the Grays who meet up with Run for the Wall riders at various stops is a favorite part of the ride.
“It’s really touching to see how the community comes out wherever we go,” said Maschmeyer.
“I am always amazed at how many people come out just to wave from an overpass or say hello at a rest stop,” Salinas said. “People bring us food and water, and it is very heartwarming and sweet. It definitely brings a tear sometimes.”
Salinas said as part of the road guard, his job during the ride is to help keep the group together. Numbers can fluctuate each time they stop, he said, with some riders joining for just a day or even a segment of the trip.
On Wednesday’s stop at the Davy Crockett Travel Center, General Manager Darrell Ogg said he was happy to donate about 450 gallons of gas for the riders and multiple support vehicles, like the hydration truck and another for in case someone breaks down along the way.
“They come every year for at least six years, except for the past two because of COVID, but they have been stopping here since before we built the IHOP,” Ogg said. The IHOP replaced a previous travel center restaurant at the TA travel center at Exit 36. “We’re glad to see them back.”
After leaving Baileyton at about 1:30 p.m., Run for the Wall riders were scheduled to stop next in Bristol to eat. They will reach D.C. on Friday and stay until Sunday.
For more information about Run for the Wall, visit www.rftw.us.