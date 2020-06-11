A riding lawn mower was stolen Tuesday morning from the lot of Meade Tractor, 2690 W. Andrew Johnson Highway, Greeneville police Officer Megan Tomblin said in a report.
Employees found Tuesday afternoon that one lawn mower on the lot had been moved and there were cut cables on the ground.
Video surveillance showed a man in a field between the Harvest Restaurant and Meade Tractor enter the business lot about 6 a.m. Tuesday.
“Video shows a man cutting the cables that were intertwined between multiple lawn mowers and riding the mower off-camera where it was loaded,” the report said.
The video then shows a dark-colored pickup truck driving away with the lawn mower on a utility trailer.
The John Deere X570 lawn mower with a 54-inch deck is valued at $6,699.
The theft remains under investigation.