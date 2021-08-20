After a fire destroyed Riverview Community Seventh-day Adventist Church on Tuesday, its members will continue having services at another nearby church as they look toward rebuilding in the future.
Members will gather beginning Saturday at nearby Victory Church of God and continue holding worship services there, and an account has been started to raise funds for rebuilding.
While investigators have not yet released a cause of the blaze, church member Lyndon Gallimore said he has heard word from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation that the fire is being attributed to lightning, which aligns with what fellow member and security monitor Philip Malina said he gleaned from the church’s security system.
“The conclusion we came to was that a power line fell down on our church, which ended up causing a power surge to the ground, which caused the fire at the back end of the church,” Malina said.
Authorities said Tuesday it was possible lightning struck the power line during a storm.
Bibles from the church were salvaged on Tuesday, and the cross on the side of the building was intact, Malina said.
“We have not been able to go through the rubble to completely search for remnants of anything, but we were extremely excited the Bibles were not burned and were brought out,” Malina said.
Gallimore added that additionally a Christian flag from the sanctuary and a small outbuilding in the parking lot, which houses materials for a church ministry that distributes necessities to children who have been removed from their homes by the state, were also not burned.
“That was pretty amazing that those things survived,” Gallimore said.
Gallimore and Malina also said they are thankful no one was hurt.
“Two church members were in the church cleaning the fans and doing repairs, and they left at 3:21 p.m.,” Malina said.
He said he got the first notification from the security system that various sensors had been triggered at 4:03 p.m.
“They were doing a good deed, and the Lord protected them,” Malina said.
Although little is left of the church and its loss is difficult, Malina said he has seen blessings in the situation.
“It is my understanding that Victory Church of God had a fire years ago, and our church family welcomed them to worship at our church,” Malina said. “That is how God works. This is a sad, tragic event, but the warm outpouring from this community is such a blessing and a witness, and that is more important than a structure.”
Malina praised emergency personnel and volunteers who responded to the fire.
“I can’t say enough how impressed I was with each agency and volunteer who responded to our church family’s tragedy,” Malina said. “Everyone was extraordinarily compassionate and professional, all of the agencies and individuals did an incredible job working together, and we are grateful for each and every one of them.”
Fire departments on scene included South Greene, Cedar Creek, St. James, Debusk, Orebank, Camp Creek, Sunnyside, Greeneville, and the Debusk Rehab Unit. Other agencies providing assistance included Greeneville Light & Power System, the Greene County Office of Emergency Management, EMS, the Greene County Highway Department to provide fuel for fire trucks, Emergency Chaplain Danny Ricker, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.
Malina said donations of food and water for church members and responding emergency personnel also came in from several volunteers from Cedar Creek Presbyterian Church and Dollar General.
Malina and Gallimore said that the church is also awaiting its next pastor Juanfer Monsalve, who is coming from Georgia in September.
Gallimore said an account with First Horizon, under Riverview Community Seventh-day Adventist Church Fire Loss, has been created to collect funds to rebuild.
“If anyone wants to help, they can go to any First Horizon location and make a donation to that account, or they can send it to the church,” Gallimore said.
He said tax-deductible receipts can be made for donations mailed to the church at 400 Sanford Circle, Greeneville, TN, 37743.