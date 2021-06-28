The best Detroit had to offer during the golden age of American auto-making was on display Saturday at Hardin Park.
Sunny skies and about 250 classic vehicles of all makes and models drew a big crowd to the 31st annual Volunteer State Auto Show.
The Greeneville-based Volunteer State Auto Club hosted the event. Paul Evans, who drove his 1940 Ford “Doctor’s Coupe” to the show, serves as club vice president and was one of the club “hosts.”
Evans looked under the hood of an immaculate black Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck and admired the motor with visitor Daniel Kerbow, from Knox County.
“It’s a good show and a good turnout,” Evans said. “The last three years we’ve had rain. This year, we’ve got good weather.”
More than 200 people registered their vehicles at the auto show, and others drove in and participated just for the experience.
Evans was among club members inspecting the impressive array of what the club describes as “rods, classic, custom, muscle cars, tractors, motorcycles and rat rods.” Prizes were awarded in different classes to registrants.
“I really enjoy it. It’s hard to make choices,” Evans said.
Judy Gosnell, of Greene County, inspected a tan 1939 two-door Ford sedan gleaming in the sunlight.
“I just like to see all the older models. It’s very interesting,” Gosnell said.
Car owner David Young, of Weaverville, North Carolina, enjoyed the winding drive over the mountains to attend the auto show. His 82-year-old Ford made the trip with power to spare.
Young acquired the car about a month ago. He enjoyed being among fellow classic car enthusiasts.
“I just like seeing everybody. They’re good people. It’s really nice,” Young said.
Nearby, the distinctive vertical front grille of a 1959 Edsel attracted passers-by. The Edsel failed to catch on with the public, and parent company Ford only made the brand between 1958 and 1960.
Gary Barnett bought his tan-with-red-trim Edsel Ranger sedan about three months ago. He is the third titled owner. The car was purchased new in Minnesota and had been stored in Texas before finding its way to Tennessee.
“It’s a good solid car and a great driving car. They were just a car before their time,” said Barnett, of Greeneville. “They are unique and there’s not many around.”
Betty and Martin Anglin, of Jonesborough, found a shady spot near the park woodline and watched the crowd pass by. Nearby, their pale green 1954 Ford Customline Coupe was on display.
Comfortably perched in Betty Anglin’s lap was “Molly,” a 2-year-old Shih Tzu. The little dog clearly enjoyed he event.
“It’s a great show. We’re seeing people who we haven’t seen in a while,” Martin Anglin said.
He motioned toward three vintage tractors nearby on display.
“I’m a farm tractor nut,” Anglin said. “I love farm tractors.”
In addition to vehicles, some at the show beat the heat with snow-cones, looked at model cars for sale at a booth and ordered up hamburgers and hot dogs at a concession stand. Car-themed 1950s and ‘60s rock ’n roll songs played in the background.
Mike Baldwin, of Greeneville, stood next to his blue-and-white 1955 Dodge Custom Royal sedan.
Baldwin previously owned a 1928 Ford Model A, but traded up to the Dodge about a year ago.
The car has about 96,000 original miles on the odometer.
“This is something I could drive around here a little easier,” Baldwin said.
Sponsors for the Volunteer State Auto Show included Gateway Ford-Lincoln-Mercury, Bachman Bernard, Greeneville Federal Bank, Marsh Petroleum, Towne Square Shopping Center, C&C Millwright & Maintenance, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Greeneville Parks and Recreation, Apex Bank, Critters Corner Market and The Greeneville Sun.