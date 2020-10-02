Road crews will be performing maintenance and repair next week on Interstate 81 inside Greene County that may cause lane closures.
On Monday, a crew will be making guardrail repairs in the southbound lanes near mile marker 19.7, according to the weekly construction report from the Tennessee Department of Transportation. Work will begin around 8 p.m. and continue overnight until 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
Crews will also perform roadway maintenance 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Wednesday in both the northbound and southbound lanes between mile markers 29.5 and 31, according to the TDOT report.
Both projects may cause lane closures, and motorists are asked to be alert for workers present in the area and slowed traffic and encouraged to use extreme caution through the area.