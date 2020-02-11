Drivers are urged to use caution as 22 roads in Greene County are either closed or partially covered in water due to another round of sustained rain.
That count was given Tuesday afternoon by Heather Sipe, interim director of the Greene County Office of Emergency Management.
The county saw widespread flooding last week as a slow-moving storm dumped up to 5 inches of rain on the area. First responders had to perform multiple water rescues after people tried to drive through standing water on roads and their vehicles couldn’t make it.
A break in the current sustained rainfall is expected to last until Wednesday night, when rain is predicted to begin again and fall throughout the day Thursday.