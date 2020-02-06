Dozens of roads throughout Greene County were under water Thursday morning, and persistent heavy rainfall was expected to continue through the day.
County schools closed Thursday due to road flooding, particularly in sections of the north end of Greene County, schools Superintendent David McClain said in a recorded phone message. Greeneville City Schools remained open Thursday. School system officials said they would monitor the weather situation throughout the morning.
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society also closed due to weather.
A flash flood watch is in effect throughout Greene County, according to the National Weather Service.
Steady rainfall began Wednesday and continued throughout the night into Thursday.
Highway Department crews were monitoring rising waters throughout Greene County. Sections of numerous roads were closed due to running water over pavement.
Gary Rector, highway department coordinator, said Thursday morning that many roads in low-lying areas near creeks and other waterways throughout the county were under water.
Highway Department crews had posted signs on at least 30 roads as of about 7 a.m. Thursday and were monitoring the situation on other roads, Rector said.
He said there is flooding throughout areas of northern Greene County, the Mosheim area and in the Camp Creek and Greystone communities of the South Greene section of the county. Lick Creek and its tributaries were over their banks, officials said.
Poplar Springs, Mt. Carmel and Blue Springs and Murray Creek roads were all flooded in sections.
The Nolichucky River is expected to crest just below flood stage Friday or early Saturday, county Mayor Kevin Morrison said.
Caution is advised for all motorists.
“Stay home if you don’t have to get out. If you have to get out, avoid water (on roads). There’s no telling how deep it is,” Rector said.
The National Weather Service forecast calls for new precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible Thursday, with up to an additional half-inch of rain possible Thursday night. One to three inches of rain fell overnight into Thursday morning, depending on the location.
While county schools were closed, McClain said ESP locations at South Greene, Mosheim and Doak Elementary would be open Thursday.