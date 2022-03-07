Sheriff’s deputies continue an investigation into a strong-arm robbery about 8:30 p.m. Sunday outside the Farmer’s Market & Deli, 3330 N. Mohawk Road.

Two employees told deputies they were taking trash to a Dumpster in back of the building when two men approached them from behind.

A victim told deputies one of the men “grabbed him from behind and put a knife to his throat,” Deputy Chris Shuffler said in a report.

The second victim told deputies he was held by the second man, who “put an unknown pistol-like firearm to his head.”

The victims were ordered to lay face-down on the ground and told not to move or they would be shot. They were ordered to hand over the contents of their pockets.

One victim had $955 and the other was carrying $345. The suspects took the money and fled on foot in an unknown direction.

The suspects had masks on and both wore black hoodies. Neither victim was injured.

Trending Recipe Videos



Recommended for you