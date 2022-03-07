Sheriff’s deputies continue an investigation into a strong-arm robbery about 8:30 p.m. Sunday outside the Farmer’s Market & Deli, 3330 N. Mohawk Road.
Two employees told deputies they were taking trash to a Dumpster in back of the building when two men approached them from behind.
A victim told deputies one of the men “grabbed him from behind and put a knife to his throat,” Deputy Chris Shuffler said in a report.
The second victim told deputies he was held by the second man, who “put an unknown pistol-like firearm to his head.”
The victims were ordered to lay face-down on the ground and told not to move or they would be shot. They were ordered to hand over the contents of their pockets.
One victim had $955 and the other was carrying $345. The suspects took the money and fled on foot in an unknown direction.
The suspects had masks on and both wore black hoodies. Neither victim was injured.