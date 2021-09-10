A Limestone man was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison Thursday in U.S. District Court in Greeneville after firing a gun during a 2019 robbery of a Johnson City business and then taking a clerk hostage.
Marc Kristopher Skeen, 37, of May Bricker Road, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Clifton L. Corker to a prison term of 245 months, followed by a five-year term of supervised release, according to a Department of Justice news release.
Skeen was charged with multiple felonies after an attempted robbery and hostage-taking on July 28, 2019, at the Stop In Market on South Roan St. in Johnson City.
A federal grand jury issued a multi-count indictment for Skeen in October 2019. Counts include robbery of a convenience store and discharging a firearm during the robbery. Skeen entered a guilty plea to the charges in June in U.S. District Court.
A plea agreement filed with the court stated that as Skeen arrived at the store, he fired a gun through his car’s windshield. He then out out of the vehicle and fired two more rounds through the glass door of the convenience store and into nearby equipment.
Johnson City Police Department officers responded. Skeen took the convenience store clerk hostage, which resulted in a standoff with police lasting more than six hours.
“Officers discovered that a store employee was being held against his will by a subject brandishing a firearm” later identified as Skeen, a Johnson City police news release said.
During the standoff, Skeen forced the hostage to provide him with beer and cigarettes from the store.
Officers and SWAT team members set up a perimeter and secured the scene until hostage negotiators from the Johnson City police “were able to encourage Mr. Skeen to disarm himself and release the victim,” a police department release said.
Skeen released the hostage without injury.
Multiple agencies assisted during the standoff, including the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
“This prosecution is part of the Department of Justice’s comprehensive strategy to combat violence in our communities, and an example of a just outcome resulting from the collaboration between our office and the Johnson City Police Department,” acting U.S. Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III said in the news release.
The criminal indictment resulted from a Johnson City Police Department investigation.
Assistant U.S. Attorney B. Todd Martin represented the government. This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, “the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts,” the release said.