At a recent Roberts Furniture retirement reception, from left, are: Allen Johnson with retiree wife Pam Johnson, Pam’s mother Betty Bird, also retiring; new store owner Tom Cushing, and new store manager Nathan Costerisan.
Steve Robson, a Grammy-nominated songwriter, performs at the retirement party for Pam Johnson and Betty Bird, who worked at Roberts Furniture Furniture & Mattress Gallery. Robson performed many familiar tunes he had written, including “What Hurts the Most,” a huge hit single for Rascal Flatts in 2006. {/span}{span}Pictured at the leftmost table (clockwise from left) are Jennifer Cushing, Tom Cushing, Allen Johnson, Pam Johnson and Betty Bird.
Photo Special To The Sun
Roberts Furniture is an anchor store in Towne Square Shopping Center.
Sun Photo By Amy Rose
Roberts Furniture & Mattress Gallery, a well-known local family owned business, is changing ownership, but the high level of quality and customer service will remain the same.
Mother and daughter Betty Bird and Pam Johnson, members of the Roberts family, recently retired from the store that opened 44 years ago.
New owner Tom Cushing has worked at Roberts Furniture for eight years.
“I’m grateful for what the Roberts family has done for the community,” Cushing said during a recent interview at the store.
Longtime office employee and sales associate Shandi Whittenburg joined in saying the business has always taken care of people and provided “service after the sale.”
“Roberts will continue to be a staple in the community,” Cushing said.
OPENED IN 1978
Ed and Johnnie Roberts, Bird’s parents, opened Roberts Furniture and Appliance Inc. in 1978.
The first store was located at 210 S. Main St., now the location of City Car Garage Museum.
“I’m extremely proud of what my grandparents started in 1978,” Johnson said. “It’s been a privilege to have been a part of helping to make sure the tradition of Roberts Furniture serving the people of Greeneville and Greene County has continued for the last 25 years.”
The current store, an anchor in Towne Square Shopping Center, no longer sells appliances but continues Roberts’ belief in carrying the best and most durable product lines.
Customers will continue to see longtime employees Jim Cutshall, John Jones, and Keyo Phipps. Other employees include Steve Reaves, Jacob Buckner, Sam Mease, Kelly Goforth, Doug Roberts, Shoshanna Grenti, and Cushing’s wife, Jennifer Cushing.
Jennifer’s brother, Nathan Costerisan, is the new store manager.
“I’ve always wanted to work at a family business,” Costerisan said. “I’m excited for the opportunity and look forward to serving the community as Roberts Furniture has done for 44 years.”
“Roberts is a well-established business, largely because of so many dedicated employees that have become family and because of the support of this amazing community that I’m fortunate enough to call home,” Johnson said. “Going forward, Tom Cushing has worked with us for the last eight years, so we are confident that he and the Roberts team will keep the tradition alive.”