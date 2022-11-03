Roby Adult Center grant

From left, Greeneville Mayor Cal Doty and Roby Fitztgerald Adult Center Director Glenda Blazer accept a check for $8,000 from James Dunn, executive director of the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability, in Nashville. Also shown is Angie Gwaltney, director of the First Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability; State Rep. David Hawk, R-5th, of Greeneville, and State Sen. Steve Southerland, R-9th, of Morristown.

 Sun Photo by Lisa Warren

