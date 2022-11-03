Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center has been awarded an $8,000 grant from the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability.
James Dunn, the executive director of the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability, was in Greeneville on Wednesday to present a check to the senior center's director, Glenda Blazer, and Greeneville Mayor Cal Doty.
Dunn was joined in the presentation by State Rep. David Hawk, R-5th, of Greeneville; State Sen. Steve Southerland, R-9th, of Morristown, and Angie Gwaltney, director of the First Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability.
As part of this year’s state budget, the Tennessee General Assembly allocated $1 million for senior centers across the state and tasked TCAD with developing a competitive grant process to distribute the funds, Dunn said. Roby Adult Center was one of the senior centers across the state to receive a grant from the distribution.
“I want to thank you for your support and for what you are doing for the senior population,” Dunn told the those gathered for the presentation in the lobby of Roby Adult Center.
“We currently have 1.6 million Tennesseans who are 60 or older,” Dunn continued. “The U.S. Census Bureau projects that in 2034, for the first time in the history of the United States, we will actually have more people in the aging population than we will have in the 18-and-under population.”
During the presentation, Southerland spoke of his father-in-law, Greeneville resident Joe Officer, a Korean War veteran who worked for 71 years at The Greeneville Sun before his retirement. Southerland said he loves to sit and hear about the many life experiences of senior citizens like his father-in-law, who is now 93 years old.
“You are the generation who made America great,” Southerland told the seniors at the gathering.
Hawk said the Roby Center building and the people who assembled inside it “have meant so much to all of us (here in Greeneville) over the years.”
In his youth, Hawk said he recalled when the former Little Theatre of Greeneville, a community theater group, held its play productions in the Haberstick Auditorium, which is located next door to the senior center.
The once-thriving auditorium, unfortunately, has sat unused for many years due to disrepair. Yet, the senior center portion of the city-owned building has been continually maintained by its dedicated staff in order for it to be a gathering place for local senior adults to enjoy a host of activities.
On almost any weekday, a gathering of senior adults can be found at the facility enjoying Bingo or Rook games, exercise classes, the art and sewing rooms, the computer lab, plus much more. The senior center also frequently plans trips, such as out-of-town shopping excursions, for its members.
On Wednesday morning prior to the presentation, the Roby Band, an ensemble of seasoned senior adult musicians, was wrapping up its weekly jam session. A crowd of seniors had been gathered to listen to the band and sing along to many old-time tunes and hymns.
Funds from the TCAD grant will be used for the Roby Center Christmas luncheon for its members and guests, according to Blazer, the senior center’s director. Remaining funds from the grant will be used for the senior center’s computer lab, she added.
The Christmas luncheon was started in 1998 and was held annually until the Covid pandemic struck in 2000, Blazer said. The luncheon is scheduled to return this year, however, after a two-year hiatus, she added. The event is planned next month at the General Morgan Inn.
Roby Adult Center is located at 203 N. College St., in downtown Greeneville. For more details, call 423-639-3128.