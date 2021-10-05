The Roby Adult Center, 203 N. College St., will host a presentation called "Remembering the Constitution” at 10 a.m. Thursday.
Marcy Brooks, founder of the Greenville Points of Light, will be the speaker. The Greeneville POL is an arm of Convention of States Action, for which Brooks is regional grassroots director for this area of Tennessee.
According to a news release, the mission of the Convention of States Project is to "build an engaged army of self-governing grassroots activists.”
“We aim to grow a grassroots army large enough to not only call the first-ever Convention of States, but to also drive the political and cultural narrative across all 50 states,” organizers said in news release. “We want to see self-governance and liberty flourish in our nation, and we believe the only way this will happen is if good people like you get involved in the political and cultural battle. We want to train you on how to do this as effectively as possible.”
The Convention of States Action website says it is a “national effort to call a convention under Article V of the United States Constitution, restricted to proposing amendments that will impose fiscal restraints on the federal government, limit its power and jurisdiction, and impose term limits on its officials and members of Congress.”
Article V of the Constitution allows that if two thirds of state legislatures request it, Congress “shall call a Convention for proposing amendments” to the Constitution. Any proposed amendment would need to be ratified by three quarters of states to become part of the Constitution.
For more information about Convention of States Action, visit https://conventionofstates.com .