The Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center will reopen May 3 after more than a year of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The senior center for residents ages 55 and older will follow strict state and federal protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus, a news release from the Town of Greeneville said.
The Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability has provided guidance for reopening senior centers, including a number of mandatory protocols:
- 50 percent capacity in the building and each room to maintain social distancing;
- Limited hours of operation for at least the first 30 days after reopening to allow for extra cleaning;
- Screening for COVID-19 symptoms;
- Strongly encouraging all persons to wear masks;
- Increasing hygiene practices;
- Educating persons about COVID-19 with signage;
- Limiting shared materials such as books, ink pens, magazines, games or playing cards.
In compliance with these guidelines, the Roby Center plans to limit its hours to 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and will be closed on Fridays.
“Both guests and staff will be encouraged to wear masks while at the senior center,” the release said..
Visitors and staff will be asked to enter and exit at the Roby Center front entrance.
“Temperatures will be taken, and a set of questions will be asked. A log of everyone in the building will be kept each day,” the release said.
“Anyone who feels sick should stay home,” the release said.
Common symptoms of COVID-19 include: fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.
Homebound meals will continue to go out until further notice. No congregate meals or pot luck meals will be served in the building. The congregate meals will operate as to-go meals only and must be taken home to eat.
Bingo will be played one day a week with disposable paper cards only. Members will need to call the center at 639-3128 to reserve a seat, as space is limited.
Until further notice, the physical fitness classes, line dancing, and Tai Chi classes will continue at EastView Recreation Center with social distancing in place.
There will be no educational or health related programs, no art classes and no Rook or bridge games at the current time.
The wellness room and pool room will be open with social distancing and occupancy guidelines in place.
Signage about social distancing, covering coughs, good hand hygiene and other health related topics will be posted at bathrooms and throughout the center.
The Roby Center has been closed since March 18, 2020, when the COVID-19 outbreak first hit Greene County.
While closed, the center continued its meal service for residents over age 60, and staff have hand-sewn thousands of masks for the public.
The Roby Center is located at 203 N. College St. For more information on Roby’s reopening plans, call the center at 423-639-3128.
For more information on the Tennessee Commission on Aging and Disability, visit www.tn.gov/aging.