A rodeo came to the 71st Annual Greene County Fair on Wednesday night. The rodeo was performed by the Southern Rough Stock Association and sponsored by Davy Crockett TA Travel Center, IHOP, Papa Johns, and Dunkin Express. A massive crowd filed into the Jim Saulsbury Motorsports Arena to see cows instead of cars Wednesday night. The rodeo featured bulls and barrel racing as riders showed off their talents in the dirt ring. Both female and male riders from teenagers to adults tested their mettle against the bulls.
