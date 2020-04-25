U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, M.D. released a statement Thursday applauding the Department of Education for quickly distributing CARES Act grants to First District higher education institutions.
“Our students at colleges and universities were among the first individuals to be affected by the coronavirus, having to leave campus and adapt to almost entirely virtual operations. I am pleased the Trump administration acted quickly to distribute the first tranche of CARES Act higher education funding as emergency financial aid grants to offset the abrupt financial hardships many students encountered,” Roe said. “I am hopeful the additional funding opportunities announced on Tuesday will provide our higher education institutions with the resources they need to continue and enhance remote learning.”
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act provided $31 billion to the Department of Education for students, K-12 schools and higher education institutions.
Roe was present to support the CARES Act when it passed the House by voice vote on March 27, 2020, and was signed into law by President Trump later that day. The Department of Education will require higher education institutions to participate in the first wave of Department of Education relief — emergency financial aid grants for students — before applying for the second wave of relief — grants for college administration impacted by the coronavirus.
The individual grants awarded by Department of Education to local institutions are as follows:
East Tennessee State University:
- $11,096,75 total allocation
- $5,548,379 minimum allocation for emergency financial aid grants for students
TCAT — Elizabethton:
- $881,164 total allocation
- $440,582 minimum allocation for emergency financial aid grants for students
TCAT – Morristown:
- $877,779 total allocation
- $438,890 minimum allocation for emergency financial aid grants for students
Tusculum University:
- $1,493,995 total allocation
- $746,998 minimum allocation for emergency financial aid grants for students
Walters State Community College:
- $3,688,117 total allocation
- $1,844,059 minimum allocation for emergency financial aid grants for students