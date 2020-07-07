Rep. Phil Roe will handle his monthly constituent services outreach for Greene County remotely for the month of July.
This is not a cancelation of constituent service hours, which are normally held on a designated day each month at the Greene County Courthouse Annex, but another way the congressman can effectively assist his constituents within the measures put in place to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, according to a release from Roe’s office.
Congressman Roe’s staff continue to be available for designated office hours Monday through Friday at 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. to assist First District constituents.
To speak with one of the district representatives in the Kingsport office call 423-247-8161. All telephone messages left will be returned in a timely manner, the release stated.
Some of the ways that Roe’s district offices can be of assistance:
- coronavirus relief: unemployment insurance, small business loans and tax rebates
- senior citizens: Social Security and disability
- students: financial aid, entrance to U.S. Service Academies
- veterans: Veterans Affairs claims and military service problems
- small business: Small Business Association loan applications, technical assistance and interpretation of federal regulations
- home buyers: problems with governmental program loan applications
- local governments: disaster assistance, regulation compliance and federal grant application problems, and
- taxpayers: IRS tax problems