Greene County Detention Center Administrator Roger Willett was recognized this week as a “Patriotic Employer” for his support of the National Guard and Reserve.
Willett received a certificate of recognition Monday from Jerry Bush and James Cross, representing the Guard and Reserve. The presentation was made at the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
Bush is the Kingsport-based area chair for the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve organization, known as ESGR.
A statement of support now framed in the foyer of the sheriff’s department states the Guard and Reserve “are essential to the strength and the well-being of our nation and the well-being of our communities.”
“In the highest American tradition, the patriotic men and women of the Guard serve voluntarily in an honorable and vital profession. They train to respond to their community and country in time of need. They deserve the support of every segment of our society,” the statement notes.
Willett and Sheriff Wesley Holt joined other employers in pledging compliance with the Uniformed Service and Employment and Re-employment Rights Act, “and providing managers and supervisors with the tools they need to effectively manage these employees who serve in the Guard and Reserve,” the statement says.