Changes for the better mark Roger Willett’s tenure as administrator of the Greene County Detention Center and Workhouse Annex.
Willett, 59, will retire from the position on Sept. 13. Capt. John Key, currently Willett’s chief assistant at the detention center and workhouse, will become jail administrator on Sept. 14.
The Greene County Detention Center was beset with chronic inmate overcrowding and related issues when Willett was appointed to the position in 2014 by former Sheriff Pat Hankins. With assistance from Key, other county officials, law enforcement and the court system, Willett set about improving conditions there.
His efforts did not go unrecognized. Willett was recipient of the Tennessee Corrections Institute’s 2015 Jail Administrator of the Year award.
Willett also navigated the jail and workhouse through the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, juggling staffing requirements during a time when many correction officers contracted the virus.
“It was a challenge. It was a challenge unlike anything I have experienced,” he said this week. Staff “really stepped up” and helped meet the challenge, Willett added.
Characteristically, Willett credits Key and other detention center staff for the success he experienced as administrator. Willett will miss his co-workers, but the Greene County native said retirement offers new opportunities.
“I look forward to spending more time with my family and spending more time at home,” he said this week. “I’ve never been without a job, so that will take some getting used to.”
Willett was notified Aug. 26 that the jail and workhouse has been recertified by the Tennessee Corrections Institute following an inspection. The jail has been certified by the state for eight consecutive years, an accomplishment that Willett attributes to the hard work of his staff.
Supervisors and staff “are dedicated and ensure they’re meeting the standards every day,” Willett said.
“You are to be congratulated for attaining this degree of professionalism in your organization,” TCI Executive Director William Wall wrote in an Aug. 26 letter to Sheriff Wesley Holt.
Willett’s career also includes military service. He served in the Army for 25 years before employment with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Willett was a lieutenant on the jail staff when he was named administrator by Hankins.
“I also had the good fortune to work with three really great sheriffs,” he said, referring to Steve Burns, Hankins and Holt. Willett also recognized the assistance he received from his predecessor as jail administrator, Neil Matthews.
The Greene County Detention Center on East Depot Street opened in 1987. it wasn’t long before building a larger jail became a topic of discussion. The workhouse, on West Summer Street, was completed in 2002.
Following years of issues connected to inmate overcrowding, the Greene County Detention Center lost state certification in 2012. After Hankins became sheriff and Willett administrator in 2014, they and other county officials explored ways to reconfigure the facilities to use available space more efficiently.
New policies and programs started at the jail and county workhouse helped the overcrowding situation and led to TCI recertification in December 2014.
Renovations to the workhouse included a new pod for female inmates, the majority of whom remain housed at the facility. Inmate educational programs now available at the county jail and workhouse were also launched by Willett and Hankins.
“We don’t have a new jail, but we have a good jail, a certified jail and I’m proud it was a jail that opened in 1987,” Willett said.
Hankins said in an interview while sheriff that Willett and Key worked diligently to make improvements at the facilities.
“The two guys here and the guys at the workhouse have done a tremendous job and got us back on track,” Hankins said.
Holt and county officials continue to provide valuable support, Willett said.
“I’m fortunate to have such a good staff and the county does a good job to get us what we need,” he said.
County Mayor Kevin Morrison Friday recognized Willett for his “very long and distinguished career and accomplishments.”
“Managing our Corrections Department successfully is a huge undertaking, especially given the age, location, design, and limited capacity of our facilities. Roger has led an awesome team of professionals that I would pit against any corrections team across the state, and he is respected and well regarded by everyone who truly knows him,” Morrison said.
Morrison recalled that Willett assumed the administrator position “when a great debate about building a jail was and had been prominent for a long time.”
“Under his steady and determined leadership, Roger and his team have gotten our corrections facilities certified eight straight years with very, very few deficiencies, which has limited greatly Greene County’s liability for lawsuits, judgements, and increased taxes on our citizens,” Morrison said.
“I admire, respect, and appreciate Roger and hold in highest regard his expertise and years of service to Greene County. He will be missed greatly and we wish him the very best in his retirement,” Morrison said.
Willett said in a previous interview that he speaks to each inmate serving time before release from the jail or workhouse.
“You talk to individuals getting out and talk to them about what their plans are,” he said.
As for Willett, he will enjoy visiting and spending more time with his family, which includes wife Wanda, two daughters, a son and two grandchildren, “with a third on the way in November.”
“It’s something I look forward to,” he said.
Willett said administration of the jail and workhouse will remain in experienced hands with Key at the helm.
“Capt. Key will do a great job,” he said. “He won’t miss a beat.”
Willett is a results-oriented supervisor. He noted one aspect of the job he will miss in particular.
“Just really working on problems. I like to solve problems and work problems out,” he said. “I like working with inmates. I like seeing them on the street (after release) and they have got their lives straightened out.”