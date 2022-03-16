Joshua D. Miller, 28, of McLean Hill Drive, Rogersville, was charged Tuesday morning by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence-2nd offense, driving on a revoked license-2nd offense and violation of the implied consent law.
A deputy on patrol about 7:20 a.m. Tuesday on Baileyton Road saw a vehicle driven by Miller failing to maintain the lane of travel. A traffic stop was made. Miller had slurred speech and answered questions slowly, Deputy Michael T. Jones said in a report.
Miller did poorly on field sobriety tests. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in court.