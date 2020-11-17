Mark Rothe will be joining the Greene County Board of Education to represent the 6th School Board District.
The Greene County Commission appointed Rothe on Monday to fill the vacancy created by the death of Clark Justis from COVID-19 last month. Justis, a career educator and former County Commissioner, was in his second term serving on the school board.
Rothe will serve out the remainder of Justis’ term through September 2022. The seat will next be on the ballot in the August 2022 general election.
Five individuals submitted applications to the Greene County Mayor’s office seeking the school board seat. Submitting applications in addition to Rothe were Barry Carter, Gary Gass, Jennifer Maxwell and Robin Shepherd. Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison announced that Maxwell had withdrawn her name from consideration prior to the meeting.
Rothe, who lives in Mosheim, told the commissioners that it was an honor to be considered for the position that had been held by Justis, a man he called a friend to his family and a mentor.
With parents who were educators and a wife who is a teacher, education has always been important in his life, he said. “I believe in education and giving kids the best opportunities that we can with the resources we have,” Rothe told the commission when given an opportunity to address them prior to the vote.
Teachers are at the center of the system’s success, and this year has been even more challenging with the coronavirus pandemic, but they are still doing their best, he said. As a school board member, he said, he will work with others to help teachers address the changes they face continually in education.
In the past, Rothe said he has had the opportunity to be involved with the school system in several ways. He noted he has had two children in the county school system, one a recent graduate of West Greene High School and another currently a junior at the school.
He has served as president for two years of the West Greene Middle and High School band boosters, was a parent advisory member of the Greene County Schools Facilities/Master Plan Steering Committee and has served as a parent advisor in a West Greene High principal interview process.
Rothe is a senior engineer in the new model/trial parts department at Sumiriko Tennessee, Inc. A lifelong resident of the Mohawk and Mosheim area, Rothe attended McDonald Elementary School and West Greene. He earned an associate’s degree in computer science from Walters State Community College and a bachelor of science degree in organization management from Tusculum University.
Morrison and Greene County Schools Director David McLain thanked each person who submitted an application and showed a desire to support the school system.
“We had very good candidates apply and quality people who stepped out to serve,” Morrison said.
Nominations were taken from the commission for consideration. Also nominated were Barry Carter, a former teacher and coach in the system, and Robin Shepherd, who is the president of Greene LEAF, the foundation that supports the county schools.
Shepherd was also in attendance and addressed the commission. She thanked the commission for their consideration and spoke of her involvement with Greene LEAF and her professional experience in local companies before her opportunity to become more involved in education as chief financial officer for the Niswonger Foundation. Carter did not attend the meeting.
In the appointment process, one candidate was required to receive 11 votes of the commission to be approved to fill the vacancy.
In the first vote, both Rothe and Shepherd received nine votes and Carter, two. Rothe then received 11 votes and Shepherd nine in the second vote. Commissioner Clifford “Doc” Bryant abstained from both votes.