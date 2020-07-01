Some Greeneville residents can stay at home, and other spectators can drive in and socially distance throughout the city to watch the caravan-style parade on Saturday for the 4th of July.
The Andrew Johnson Bank Parade will launch at 9 p.m. Saturday from Towne Square Shopping Center and travel along a portion of U.S. Highway 11E Bypass to Tusculum, through portions of downtown and by several businesses on the Asheville Highway, according to a release from the Town of Greeneville.
The citywide caravan of vehicles, without floats or walking groups, is a modification of the annual downtown parade, due to guidelines for preventing the spread of COVID-19.
“This year is different, but we still want to celebrate those who have served our country to ensure our freedom,” said organizer Amy Rose, the town’s public relations manager. “We hope caravan-style will allow some residents to see our parade for the first time, which could be a very positive outcome for the modifications we’ve had to make this year.”
The 2020 route includes the following streets and directions:
- Starting at Towne Square Shopping Center
- Left onto Summer Street
- Right onto 11E Bypass
- Right onto Erwin Highway
- Right onto Old Tusculum Road
- Left onto Tusculum Boulevard
- Left onto Bernard Avenue
- Right onto McKee Street
- Left onto Main Street
- Left onto Asheville Highway
- Right onto Marshall Avenue
- Right onto Newport Highway/Main Street, and
- Dispersing at the intersection of Main Street and Tusculum Boulevard (at Walters State Community College) to find a viewing location for the fireworks show.
- This route was created based on input gathered through the Town of Greeneville’s website. The town received almost 70 requests for locations to be placed along the route, the release stated.
“We tried our best to get as close as we could to the locations that were submitted,” Rose said. “Some of the requests were on roads that were too difficult for all of our vehicles to pass, and we want to keep everyone as safe as possible.”
The route also includes numerous parking lots and grassy areas where spectators can practice enough social distancing to watch safely as the caravan passes, Rose noted.
Traveling at a maximum of 30 miles per hour, the goal is for the caravan to conclude at Greeneville High School shortly before 10 p.m. for the annual fireworks show.
The caravan will include numerous entries ranging from veterans, civic organizations and elected officials to classic cars, emergency vehicles and businesses.
Participants in the caravan are encouraged to decorate their vehicles with a patriotic theme and to dress in patriotic attire. Organizers decided to forgo a specific theme and naming of a grand marshal this year.
The caravan is part of a celebration that includes concerts at 6 p.m. at Gosnell’s Stereo & Music, and 7:30 at Hardin Park. For the full entertainment lineup, visit www.greenevilletn.gov.
In addition to Andrew Johnson Bank, sponsors of American Downtown are Waste Industries, Ballad Health, Gateway Ford, Apex Bank, General Morgan Inn, Greeneville Federal Bank, Greeneville Light & Power System, Greeneville Oil & Petroleum, MECO Corporation; Consumer Credit Union, Food City, Heritage Community Bank and Walmart Logistics.