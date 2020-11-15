Runners competing in Saturday's 5K on the Runway take off on the Greeneville Greene County Municipal Airport runway turned racetrack. The race was a fundraiser for the local Civil Air Patrol squadron, and Squadron Commander Capt. Bill Onkst said he plans for the event to become a regular annual fundraiser to support the Civil Air Patrol cadet programs for students ages 12-18. The Civil Air Patrol has a focus on emergency and disaster aid and preparedness and works with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, and the U.S. Air Force in such events, explained Lt. Col. Harrell Cobb, chaplain of the local unit. Onkst and Cobb thanked airport Fixed Base Operator Steven Neesen for his support and for allowing the runway to be used for the event.