Sally Causey, the longtime executive director of the Rural Resources Farm & Food Education Center, has announced her retirement after more than 24 years, according to a news release from the organization.
While the organization searches for a new director, Emily Bidgood, formerly of the Appalachian Resource Conservation and Development Council, will step into the post on an interim basis, according to the news release.
“While Sally will be missed, we look forward to continuing the vision with new and capable leadership,” said Joel Hausser, president of the Rural Resources board. “We are grateful to Emily for stepping in and helping with the transition.”
Located on a 15-acre farm on Holly Creek Road in the Glendale community, Rural Resources was founded in the early 1990s by the Childress family. Its focuses include teaching young people where their food comes from and how to grow it, food preparation, entrepreneurship and sustainability.
From the outset, community partners have been central to how the Rural Resources Farm & Food Education Center has impacted the community. Joining with regional organizations such as the Appalachian RC&D and Appalachian Sustainable Development, and the Natural Resources Conservation Service, as well as working closely with the Greene County and Greeneville City Schools and being supported by local organizations, clubs, and churches such as the Greeneville Women’s Club, the Morning and Noon Rotary Clubs, the Exchange Club, Youth Builders, Asbury United Methodist, and First Presbyterian has made much of the work possible.
Causey often speaks of relationships being at the core of why and how the nonprofit works, the organization said in its news release. When she was first hired in 1996, she spoke of people as being the community’s most valuable rural resource. Her philosophy has not changed.
Long-time programs that will resume when COVID conditions allow include field trips for students, and Farm Day Camp.
The issue central to the organization’s mission is impacting food insecurity in Greene County and beyond. Thanks to the center’s staff and the neighbors at Greeneville Terrace, community raised beds have been established and maintained in the apartment complex and with neighborhood expertise, canning sessions take place every summer and fall. Residents of the neighborhood have begun their own food pantry.
Rural Resources has also worked closely with Second Harvest of Northeast Tennessee to assist with food distribution. Throughout the pandemic, a group of volunteers made sure that Second Harvest food deliveries, normally distributed in the neighborhoods, were delivered directly to the doors of recipients.
The Farm & Food Training Program for Teens has also continued throughout COVID with at-home gardening projects, online cooking sessions and projects, and small group gatherings outdoors.
Despite the pandemic, in 2020, 69 teens participated in a collective 1,580 hours of hands-on learning along with 40 neighbors at Greeneville Terrace. Food boxes were delivered to 265 families monthly.
There have been other success stories as well during Causey’s tenure, the organization said in its news release. After a lightning strike and fire burned down the organization’s office and programming space in 2009, her leadership and perseverance with lots of community support built a facility that includes meeting spaces and a commercial kitchen, all available for business development and rental as well as for center-led programming. In the interim, it was community support and confidence in the organization that kept everything running.
“Working with the community has been an enormous privilege,” Causey said. “I remain excited about all the possibilities that are in the future of the Rural Resources Farm & Food Education Center and in the lives of those that are learning and perfecting the art of growing, preparing and celebrating local food. I look forward to working and eating alongside you all as a volunteer!”
Hausser, the board chairman, said Rural Resources is “tentatively looking forward, assuming our COVID numbers hold, to great events this summer.”
The Incredible Farm Dinner on Main is scheduled for July 31, with Downtown Brewfest set to follow in September.
“We know Sally will continue to help us with those to provide as seamless a transition as possible,” Hausser said. “Most of all, I am grateful to the extremely capable and dedicated Rural Resources staff who will continue to shepherd our programs and welcome our new director.”
A farm open house and birthday party for Bessie the Cow with carrot cake and ice cream will be held May 1 for anyone who wants to learn more in person, according to the news release. For more information, visit ruralresources.net or the organization’s Facebook or Instagram pages.