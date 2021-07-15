Teen programming at Rural Resources is expanding under the leadership of director Merri Younce. Younce took the helm of the organization in May.
The Teen Program has offered hands-on education in farming, cooking and entrepreneurship. Under Younce's leadership, the program will use new funding from a STEM action grant awarded by the Society For Science to incorporate more science learning into classes.
"Rural Resources was lucky enough to apply for and receive a STEM action grant from the Society For Science," said Teen Program Coordinator Charlesey Charlton-McCallister. "With new leadership comes new opportunities. Our goal is to continue to explore new ways to improve engagement and educational environments in this community we so love."
Younce said that while the program will still cover farming, food and entrepreneurship, the focus now will be on providing solid education in science and business, along with the program's commitment to hands-on, experiential learning, in order to better prepare participants for related careers. Soil composition, soil science, water ecology and nutrition are among the subjects that will be incorporated into classes.
A new leadership development opportunity will also be added to the programming in the form of youth coach positions. Graduates of the program have the opportunity to return as peer coaches while earning a stipend.
"They'll be working side by side with our staff, creating and implementing curriculum with a focus on science," Younce said.
The youth coach positions will be funded using money from an existing Building Strong Brains grant.
In the Rural Resources Teen Program schedule for fall 2021 through spring 2022:
- sixth-graders will participate in a horticulture class that focuses on gardening and plant and soil science;
- seventh-graders will learn about nutrition and food prep;
- eighth-graders will learn about animal husbandry by working with and learning how to care for farm animals;
- ninth-graders will learn about agricultural business and practices along with participating in entrepreneurship opportunities;
- 10th-12th-graders will have the opportunity to stay on and be assigned as youth coaches for the four-year program.
Participants will have the opportunity to progress through each successive year of the four-year program.
Transportation is available for students needing to be picked up and dropped off.
Anyone who is currently enrolled will need to reenroll to sign up for the new classes.
Classes will meet two times per month during the school year. There is no charge or registration fee. Participating students will be given a stipend for attending and helping out on the farm.
An open house will be held 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 8. Online enrollment will be open Aug. 3-15. Classes begin Aug. 21.