The Rural Resources Farm & Food Education Center will host its Annual Incredible Farm Dinner Downtown on July 23.
The fundraising event will take place in a new location this year, with the long community table set in the middle of Church Street starting at Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church and ending just past the St. James Episcopal Church, organizers said in a news release.
“Chefs Dustin Barnett and Kirk Denham of Chartwells, along with Rushmie Bakshi will be treating guests to a surprise dinner using fresh ingredients only from local farmers and growers,” organizers said in the news release. “The event’s beautiful setting will be further enriched by the smooth sounds of Route 66, featuring local favorite musicians, Amy Saxonmeyer on drums, Marsha Griffith on keyboard, and David Bachman on guitar.”
Tickets for The Incredible Farm Dinner Downtown are $80 for individuals. To purchase tickets, visit www.ruralresources.net/events .
“When you give to Rural Resources, your gift in part goes to our most central program at the Rural Resources Farm and Food Education Center, the food training program which teaches low- to moderate-income teens to build job and leadership skills through agriculture, culinary arts and entrepreneurship,” organizers said.
Each year, roughly 80%-85% of the teens who participate are low-to-moderate income, according to the news release.
One of the culminations of their year is catering a dinner to either Senior Towers low-income housing or Greeneville Terrace section 8 housing, neighborhoods which the Rural Resources organization has cultivated a relationship with over several years. This work is made possible because of community and business donors.
“Rural Resources Teen Farm & Food Education Program has a significant impact in Greeneville and Greene County, by learning about gardening and food, teens can have a real impact on their household’s food security, as they learn to grow their own food and prepare and preserve nutritious food. Skills taught during the program help the teens get better jobs and pursue entrepreneurial opportunities,” organizers said. “By supporting Rural Resources, you improve the food security of local families with children. This program is need-based and costs teens nothing; your donations directly affect teens and their families.”
Platinum Sponsors for the Incredible Farm Dinner Downtown include Eastman Credit Union and Jost with Gold sponsors to include Andrew Johnson Bank, B&J Farm, Cornerstone Wealth Management, Farm Bureau Insurance, Greeneville Light & Power System, Jan’s Salon, Rogers Family Dental, Town Square Package Store, and USA Regenerative and Silver Sponsor TEG Lease and Bewley Properties.