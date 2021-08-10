Merri Younce, who took the reins of Rural Resources Farm & Food Education Center as its executive director in May, has resigned.
She cited differences of opinion with the nonprofit agency’s board of directors.
“I have a different vision for implementing the mission and vision than the board does,” she said Monday. “I love my staff, and I had started to really see them grow. They were committed to the mission and anxious for the changes, but the board is not.”
Younce did not go into specific disagreements with the board of directors. She said at the start of her three months with Rural Resources her goals included revisiting the organization’s mission statement to focus its resources and programs and moving the organization toward being more volunteer-driven.
“I only wish Rural Resources the greatest of success,” Younce said.
Associate Director Torri Peters, who had taken the role as recently as Thursday after serving as marketing and events coordinator, also resigned on Saturday.
She cited her husband starting a new job and her children, who she homeschools, starting the school year.
“I want nothing more than to see Rural Resources succeed,” Peters said.
Ahead of the regularly scheduled board meeting Monday evening, board member Jerry Anderson said the board would discuss next steps.
“The board is going to look at all of our alternatives,” Anderson said. “Our programs are still going on, we have groups coming out to the facility, and we are still planning on having Brewfest. We are just taking one step at a time, and we’ll go from there.”
Younce started as executive director of Rural Resources on May 3. She had moved to Tennessee from California a year prior to taking the job. She succeeded Sally Causey, who had been executive director of the nonprofit for 24 years.