Following the resignation of former Rural Resources Director Merri Younce, the organization’s board of directors will share leadership responsibilities until a new director is selected, Board Member Emily Bidgood said on Wednesday.
“As of right now the board members are sharing the leadership while we go through the hiring process,” Bidgood said.
While she did not specify a timeline, Bidgood said the board “will be prepared to post the position shortly.”
She said the position will be posted online on the organization’s website.
According to a statement Bidgood submitted to The Greeneville Sun on the board’s behalf, the organization is clarifying its focus and adding to its programming.
“After a summer of great events, Rural Resources is revamping our programming starting this fall,” Bidgood wrote. “The board and staff are refining our mission and vision as we transition to new leadership after Merri Younce’s departure. We’re grateful for Merri’s exuberant tenure at Rural Resources, which brought us renewed enthusiasm and a greater determination to connect our community with our longstanding heritage of a sustainable local food economy.”
In addition to this year’s Farm Day Camps and the annual Incredible Farm Dinner on Main, Bidgood stated that enrollment is underway for the Farm and Food Teen Training Program which will begin in late August.
“Under the leadership of Charlesey McCallister and the rest of the staff, the curriculum has expanded to include horticulture classes, nutrition and food preparation, animal husbandry, and agriculture business and practices,” Bidgood said in the written statement. “Our next event is Downtown BrewFest on September 18th, featuring local food, local beer, local music, all downtown on Depot Street. Our event in 2019 was amazing, and we’re happy to partner with the City and sponsors to welcome our guests back to downtown.”
Tickets are on sale at the organization’s website.
Additionally the fall farm garden at Rural Resources will showcase different agricultural practices and farming methods, with an emphasis on sustainability and soil health, according to the board’s statement, and the organization is seeking new volunteers.
“We’re excited to meet new volunteers for the fall season. We’re looking for people who love local food, sustainability, or farming, and who can help us create events that we all can enjoy,” Bidgood stated. “We have time slots and tasks for just about everyone who enjoys being surrounded by good people working together to bring our community together.”
More information, including tickets to upcoming events, is available at ruralresources.net.