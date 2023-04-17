This image provided by the Town of Greeneville shows the intersection where new stop signs will be placed at the intersection of South Irish and West McKee streets. The intersection, currently a two-way stop, will become a four-way stop in late May.
The intersection of South Irish and West McKee streets will be changing from a two-way stop to an four-way stop beginning May 22.
The change is an initiative to increase safety at this intersection, according to a news release from the Town of Greeneville.
“Low visibility from both directions of West McKee and unsafe speeds on South Irish have resulted in multiple incidents at this location,” the news release says.
Greeneville Public Works will be placing two “Stop Ahead” signs on Irish Street, one each direction, 300 feet from the intersection with West McKee.
Two rubber speed humps will also be placed on South Irish Street each direction leading to the West McKee intersection. Four white stop bars will be placed at the intersection, one on each side for approaching traffic.
The two new stop signs will be placed on South Irish. The existing stop signs at the intersection on West McKee will indicate an “All Way” stop in place of “Two Way” stop.
Motorists are urged to use caution in this area. Those with questions can call the Town of Greeneville at 423-638-6152.