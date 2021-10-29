Unsafe use of home heaters can lead to tragedy as the days grow cooler in Northeast Tennessee.
“Heating equipment is the third leading cause of home fire deaths both nationally and in Tennessee. Specifically, portable heaters were responsible for 19 fire deaths from 2015 to 2019 in our state. Tennessee averages 53 portable heating fires resulting in $1.7 million dollars in reported property loss each year,” Greeneville Fire Marshal David Weems said.
One example likely occurred just this week when a fire suspected to have originated from an oil heater destroyed a mobile home Wednesday morning on Harrison Road in Greene County.
The owner told sheriff’s deputies that he was using an oil heater in his bedroom because it got cold in the overnight hours. He left the trailer to get breakfast and received a call from a neighbor telling him it was on fire.
“When he arrived back at the house it was fully engulfed in flames,” a report said. Three volunteer fire departments responded to extinguish the blaze, which rekindled twice.
No injuries were reported. That is not always the case.
Through Friday, the state Fire Marshal’s Office reported there have been 72 accidental or undetermined civilian structure fire fatalities in 2021 from all causes, compared to 86 in 2020 and 71 in 2019.
During winter, fire deaths increase by almost 75 percent across Tennessee, according to state fire data. Heating equipment is the leading cause of home fire deaths nationally and the second leading known cause in Tennessee.
Proper use of heaters is important, Weems said.
“Remember to please keep anything that can burn at least three feet away from heating equipment including fireplaces, wood stoves and space heaters, and turn off your portable heaters when you leave your room or before going to bed,” he said. “Lastly, ensure you have working smoke alarms inside each sleeping area, on every level of the home and that they are tested regularly.”
Weems offered some safety steps to help prevent a portable heater home fire this winter:
- Turn heaters off when going to bed or leaving a room.
- Keep anything that can burn, including bedding, clothing, curtains, pets and people at least 3 feet away from port
- able heaters.
- Only use portable heaters from a recognized testing laboratory and with an automatic shut-off so that if they tip over, they shut off.
- Plug portable heaters directly into outlets and never into an extension cord or power strip.
- Check the cord for fraying or cracking, and look for broken wires or signs of overheating in the device itself.
- Never run the heater cord (or any cord) under rugs or carpeting.
“Remember, the worst can happen. Develop and practice a fire escape plan, have two ways out of every room and/or building, and gather in designated meeting places in the event of any emergency,” Weems said.
Sheriff Wesley Holt is also a longtime volunteer firefighter and former chief of the St. James Volunteer Fire Department.
“Everyone should have their heat pumps checked before winter arrives and they turn on their heat. Those using wood fire should have their chimney cleaned out. Burning wood will cause a creosote buildup in the chimney especially if you’re burning ‘green wood,’” Holt said.
Holt recommends using seasoned wood “that has cured out, if possible, to avoid a large amount of creosote buildup. Make sure you flue is inspected and that there are no cracks or damage to the liner.”
“When using portable heaters in a home, you should make sure it’s not near combustible material that may start a fire. If you are using kerosene heaters, the same applies, and you should make sure it is functioning properly to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning,” Holt said. “Never leave home and leave portable or kerosene heaters running.”
The State Fire Marshal’s Office offered additional home heating safety tips:
- Never use an oven to heat a home.
- Have heating equipment and chimneys inspected every year.
- Burn only dry, seasoned wood in fireplaces and wood stoves. Never burn garbage or use flammable liquids to start a fire.
- Make sure any fireplace has a sturdy screen to stop sparks from flying out.
- Install wood burning stoves following manufacturer’s instructions or have a professional do the installation. All fuel-burning equipment should be vented to the outside to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.
- If you smell gas coming from your gas heater, do not light the appliance. Leave the home immediately and call your local fire department or gas company.
- Never smoke in a home where medical oxygen is present. The increased presence of oxygen in the air makes fire burn hotter and faster.