Summertime is in full swing, and activities like swimming and boating on area waterways are perfect ways to beat the heat.
But local first responders also caution safe practices should be part of any water-related recreation, citing the Nolichucky River as a prime example.
A water rescue was conducted Thursday night at David Crockett Birthplace State Park.
Greene County 911 Dispatch was notified about 9:15 p.m. Thursday about three people in the water, with a park ranger assisting. The Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad was initially dispatched, but the call was canceled after individuals in the Nolichucky River were pulled from the water. Additional details were not available Friday.
RIVER SAFETY ‘A MUST’
Sheriff Wesley Holt has 32 years of varied experience as a first responder, including as a deputy and a rescue squad member.
Holt said the river should be treated with cautious respect.
“Old folklore has the (Native American) meaning of the Nolichucky as ‘river of death.’ I have also heard it called “rushing waters,” he said.
“The Nolichucky is a constantly changing river. Sand bars, or places you could wade out to, may be there today and gone tomorrow,” Holt said. “There is a strong undercurrent in the river that can pull you under and hold you down. Safety is a must on the river.”
Holt said that in more than three decades responding to emergency calls on the river, “It seems each year we have a drowning or water rescue on the river.”
“I would strongly encourage anyone swimming or boating in the river to have the proper life vest on.” he said.
Holt also advised caution for those boating or kayaking on the Nolichucky River.
“For the boaters/rafters or those on a kayak, there are so many shoals and sharp rocks in the river that a vessel can easily be compromised. The vessel could take on water faster than it can be dumped out, causing it to sink,” Holt said. “Also, one needs to be aware of the rise and fall of the river. It may not rain here, but a downpour in North Carolina could cause the river to rise rapidly and bring logs and debris with the swell.”
Holt also had another important bit of advice.
“I would strongly encourage anyone not to be drinking when near or on the water,” he said.
RESCUE SQUAD KEPT BUSY
The Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad is the go-to agency for water rescues on the Nolichucky River and other Greene County waterways. Rescue squad members train regularly for water-related emergency scenarios, including flooding.
A recent incident in the Nolichucky River at David Crockett Birthplace State Park in Limestone underscores the importance of caution near the water.
A 19-year-old Erwin man attempting to swim across the river on the afternoon of June 26 near the boat ramp drowned. The rescue squad and other first response agencies began a search that ended that night when the man’s body was recovered.
“The squad will get numerous calls a year to the Nolichucky for water emergencies. Those calls will include missing boaters or swimmers, swimmers needing rescue in various situations, and search and recover missions for drowning victims,” rescue squad Lt. Eric Kaltenmark said.
Kaltenmark advised that people should wear PFD’s, or Personal Flotation Devices, “when they are on or in the Nolichucky, or any other river or open body of water.”
“The river has varying speeds depending on the location, changing sandbars and debris, (and) a flotation device could save a swimmer’s life,” Kaltenmark said.
Kaltenmark said the rescue squad also gets called out several times a year for water rescues connected to flooding.
“People try to drive through high water, their car stalls and they become stranded,” he said.
“Water is something we are around and use everyday, however people underestimate the force a few inches of water can put on a car, pushing it off the road and into a ditch,” Kaltenmark said. “At best, they are in a hypothermia situation, or worse, they could be in a potential drowning situation.”
The Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad had a busy year in 2020.
The rescue squad was called out to 15 water rescues of all types.
The rescue squad also responded to 250 motor vehicle crashes, 21 EMS support calls, eight search and rescue operations, two law enforcement assists and to 17 other types of support operations.
Rescue squad members put in 3,629 volunteer hours in 2020, Kaltenmark said.
WATER SAFETY URGED
Other local first responders agree that safe practices should be part of any water-related activities.
Some volunteer fire departments train with the rescue squad and carry life jackets and other rescue equipment in the event their assistance is needed. Ryan Holt, chief of the Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department and also the Greene County Association of Volunteer Fire Departments, said caution is needed when out on local waterways, especially the Nolichucky River.
“I’ve been told it’s one of the most dangerous rivers around. It’s got a sandy bottom and the current will pull you under,” Holt said.
Rescue squad Capt. Kevin “Bucky” Ayers reinforced that message in an interview several years ago.
“People go to the river to have fun, to have a good time, and they don’t realize what this river is like,” Ayers said. “It’s not that we don’t want people to go to the river and have fun. We just don’t want them to be part of a statistic.”
Ayers cautioned that people need to understand the risks they face when entering the Nolichucky River, particularly in dangerous stretches such as the area near Bird’s Bridge.
“The current and undercurrent in the river changes dramatically. They can be in something that they don’t think is pulling them away, but it eventually starts moving them down the river,” Ayers said. “Then, they struggle to get back. Exertion takes away from their body, and they can’t fight the current to get back through and end up just getting pulled back in it.”
BOATING SAFETY
Boating safety is emphasized by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. There were 158 reportable boating incidents in state waters in 2020, up from 113 in 2019, according to the TWRA’s Boating Incident Statistical Report.
The TWRA report said there were 31 recreational boating fatalities statewide in 2020, compared to eight in 2019. The type of vessel most common in fatal incidents was classified as an “open motorboat,” and the type of incident that resulted in the most fatalities was “recreational cruising,” the report said.
There were 53 boating incidents in 2020 resulting in 82 injuries. The leading contributing cause of injury was “improper lookout,” according to the report.
There were 66 boating under the influence arrests made in 2020 by TWRA boating enforcement officers on Tennessee waters.
Operating a boat with a blood alcohol content level of 0.08 percent or higher is illegal in Tennessee. The TWRA reported 21 BUI arrests July 2-5 over the Independence Day weekend, compared to 10 over the 2020 holiday weekend.
TWRA SAFETY TIPS
TWRA listed tips to help keep people safe while boating or otherwise enjoying the state’s waterways:
- Have a wearable life jacket for every person.
- Anyone under age 13 must wear a life jacket at all times while a boat is underway, including drifting.
- If a boat has enclosed fuel compartments or cabins, keep a fire extinguisher onboard.
- Choose a designated boat operator, and keep alcohol to a minimum.
- Any boat operator born after Jan. 1, 1989, must have onboard a TWRA-issued Boating Safety Education Certificate.
- Keep a proper lookout at all times, maintain a safe speed and practice good seamanship.
- Cut the engine while boarding from the water or entering the water from the boat.
- Take a boating safety course.
Drowning is the fifth leading cause of unintentional injury deaths in the United States. About 10 people die from accidental drowning every day, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
GENERAL SAFETY TIPS
The Department of Health offers tips to prevent drowning and to ensure safety while enjoying swimming, boating and other water sports on Tennessee’s many lakes, rivers, streams and reservoirs:
- Know the basics of swimming and how to give cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).
- Always closely supervise children in or nearby water.
- Require life jackets for children around water.
- Completely fence off pools with secure, self-closing gates.
- Always wear a life jacket.
- Take a course on boating safety.
- Avoid drinking alcohol while participating in water sports.
- Understand the risks of carbon monoxide.
- Schedule a vessel safety check.
- Monitor for dangerous changes in weather.
- Never go on the water alone.
Other safety tips and information can be found at www.tnwildlife.org.