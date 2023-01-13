Funding for school safety and student mental health were among issues addressed Friday morning in the annual Greeneville City Schools Legislative Breakfast.
State Rep. David Hawk and State Sen. Steve Southerland heard a list of concerns presented by GCS administrators in the 90-minute session held at the Kathryn W. Leonard Administrative Office.
Beverly Miller, assistant director of schools for administration, requested the state fund a total of $618,000 annually to ensure a police officer is stationed in each city school.
Miller said local taxpayers are paying $603,813 for the six school resource officers, which is expected to increase to at least $618,000 annually after a grant totaling $14,187 ends this year.
"Surely there could be no better investment than in one to protect the people in Tennessee public schools," her request stated.
Miller began her presentation by recalling the December 2012 school shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, in which 20 students and six staff lost their lives.
Immediately following the Sandy Hook shooting, Miller said, school system officials met with town officials and found a way to place an officer in all six city schools.
The current funding for these school resource officers (SROs) totals $140,906 from the school system and $462,906 from the town, according to numbers presented by Miller.
She stressed the importance of having officers in the schools, not only to protect from active shooters, but also to help with situations like the tornado warning issued Thursday.
"They are part of our team, they are our families, we're theirs, and we work so well together," Miller said.
Miller had invited Greeneville Police Chief Tim Ward to attend the breakfast, and he expressed the need for state SRO funding.
He said because Greeneville was one of the first school districts to have SROs in all schools, it's as if they are being penalized now as new grant funds are going to school districts that are adding new SROs.
Ward said state funding for SROs could free up the local funding to be used for other police programs.
The legislators mentioned that the new Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA) funding formula could include funds for SROs.
Ellen Lipe, chief financial officer, presented a request for funding to support increasing mental health needs of GCS students.
She outlined a mental health crisis by presenting the following statistics:
- Around 87% of public schools reported the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted student socio-emotional development.
- A March 2022 Centers for Disease Control (CDC) study states that during the year 2021, more than a third of high school students reported they experienced poor mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic, and 44% reported they persistently felt sad or hopeless during the past year.
- More than half of high school students reported they experienced emotional abuse by a parent or other adult in the home, including swearing at, insulting, or putting down the student.
- Eleven percent experienced physical abuse by a parent or other adult in the home, including hitting, beating, kicking, or physically hurting the student.
- Twenty-nine percent reported a parent or other adult in their home lost a job.
- Lipe referenced an article in the June 14, 2022, edition of The Greeneville Sun that reported 600 vacancies among 1,800 Department of Children's Service caseworkers in the State of Tennessee.
- Although state law limits caseloads to 20 per caseworker, an audit released in December 2020 by the Comptroller's office found that from October 2016 to July 2020 approximately 20% of case managers carried more than 20 cases.
Southerland said the state is aware of the DCS crisis, and Gov. Bill Lee has appointed a new commissioner to deal with the situation.
In July, Lee announced the appointment of Margie Quin as commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services, effective Sept. 1.
Lipe said news outlets are calling the ongoing DCS labor shortage, coupled with the increased number of children in need of services, a social or mental health crisis.
"With the current challenges facing DCS, schools are increasingly tasked with supporting student mental health needs," Lipe said.
She requested TISA funds to replace grant funds running out in 2024 that support social workers and mental health professionals in GCS.
The amount needed totals $276,706, according to Lipe.
Student vaping was another concern presented during the legislative breakfast.
Jeff Townsley, chief student services officer, presented the following facts:
- One in every seven students in middle school and high school use an e-cigarette product, according to the Annual National Youth Tobacco Survey of the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.
- More than a quarter of these students reported using an e-cigarette product every day.
- GCS and other schools across East Tennessee are reporting similar findings.
- These vaping products may contain nicotine, THC or synthetic THC, and Tennessee law requires individuals to be 21 years old before they can buy tobacco or Delta 8, 9, or 10 products.
- The long-term effects of these products are unknown, but the known effects of these cannabinoid products include panic attacks, hallucinations, vomiting, stress, depression, bipolar disorder, chronic pain, and loss of consciousness.
- There is also the danger of these products containing added substances like fentanyl, which could lead to death.
- The availability, ease of concealment, peer pressure, social media, and desired effects of these products make them things that school-age students are willing to experiment with and continue to use, Townsley said.
- In GCS, students as young as third and fourth grade have been found in possession of vape products, he said.
Townsley encouraged the legislators to make it more difficult for underage individuals to gain access to these products by increasing inspections and enforcement of state law, increasing penalties for those who distribute to underage individuals, restricting the ordering of these products by mail, and requiring a retail license or permit to sell these products.
Hawk explained that the Alcoholic Beverage Commission regulates alcohol, and the Department of Agriculture regulates cigarettes, but neither wants to regulate vaping products.
He noted that an excise tax is being considered for vaping products, in hopes that increased cost will be a deterrent.
Southerland added that they are looking at ways to remove the flavoring from vapes, which would make them less attractive to underage individuals.
The first concern, presented by Director of Schools Steve Starnes, was the Tennessee Learning Loss and Remediation Act, also known as the Third Grade Retention Law.
On Wednesday, Hawk filed a bill to amend the law by allowing local school systems, instead of the Tennessee Department of Education, to determine whether a third-grade student should be retained based on their annual achievement test scores.
Starnes thanked Hawk for attending several parent meetings in fall 2023 and listening to concerns from parents and educators.
"Thank you for responding to what you heard and filling that legislation," Starnes told Hawk.
Hawk said he has heard discussion in Nashville about possible changes to the law.
"It's hard to say exactly what the outcome will be, but I have to be optimistic," he said.
An article about Hawk's bill appeared in the Friday edition of The Greeneville Sun and can be accessed at www.greenevillesun.com .
Starnes presented the following suggestions to improve the law:
- Use the TN Ready Test as a screener that would cause school officials to review additional data points.
- Establish a percentile level (Below the 40th Percentile) on TN Ready. Students in the upper band of the current Approaching Category typically do well in school, graduate, and go on to be successful and productive members of society.
- Review Universal Screener Data, RTI Progress Monitoring Data, subject area grades, and other measures to make possible retention decisions.
- The final decision of whether or not to retain a student should remain at the school level with the teacher, principal, and parents, those who best know the child and their potential.
- Restore funding for K-2 Summer School, set to transition to grades 4-8 this summer, to help students who are identified as struggling to receive additional support prior to third grade.
Hawk stressed the importance of making the K-2 Summer School funding "recurring," rather than restored, so it will continue for years to come.
Southerland, who supports Hawk's bill, said "We know that the person closest to the child knows what's best for the child."
GCS administrators presented a number of other legislative topics to Hawk and Southerland, including:
- Funding for new fees associated with teacher background checks;
- The need for additional CDL testing centers for bus drivers;
- Amendments to mandates for age-appropriate library materials;
- Local control of decisions regarding student transfers; and
- Amend or repeal the A-F letter rating of schools.
GCS administrators also presented Hawk and Southerland the legislative agendas for both the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents (TOSS) and the Tennessee School Boards Association (TSBA).
The TOSS agenda can be found at http://www.tosstn.com/legislative-agenda .
The TSBA agenda can be found at https://tsba.net/legislative/legislative-agenda/ .