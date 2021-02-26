Recent improvements to bolster employee safety and protect against the spread of COVID-19 were made at the Greene County Circuit Court Clerk’s office.
Tempered glass barriers with metal tubing frames were installed earlier in February in the Circuit Court Clerk’s office. The dividers separate office employees from the pubic.
“Each work station where they interact with the public now has a barrier in front of it,” Circuit Court Clerk Chris Shepard said.
“It’s obviously a barrier from COVID and airborne threats but it also helps with security.”
Individuals unhappy with their court cases do enter the clerk’s office from time to time, requiring court security to respond. The barrier provides an extra degree of protection for employees, Shepard said.
A keypad lock was also installed in the entrance door employees use to get to work stations behind the counter.
The barrier will “at least give employees time to get back and get out of the way. It’s also another way to keep them safe from COVID concerns and keep them safe from physical harm,” Shepard said.
Courtroom doors are now locked when not in use, Shepard said. Previously, the court clerk’s office could be entered from the back of the upstairs courtroom.
The barriers cost about $4,500. The money was already included into the current county budget. The funds were originally earmarked for filing cabinets.
“I thought the money was better used for barriers,” Shepard said.
Shepard said that he also purchased a new laptop computer for use by judges to conduct court virtual proceedings, making video hearings involving inmates at the Greene County Detention Center possible.
“It’s been really good for security with the inmates and (protection from) COVID-19,” Shepard said.
Virtual technology makes use of computer connections to conduct arraignments in General Sessions Court posible, along with some Criminal Court arraignments, motion hearings and plea hearings. Cases involving defendants not contesting probation violations is one example of how virtual technology is used, Shepard said.
Circuit Court judges Beth Boniface, Alex E. Pearson and Thomas Wright are also conducting some civil matters agreed upon by both parties via Zoom and similar platforms, Shepard said. Judges and court reporters have monitors set up in courtrooms to view proceedings on their end. Remote participants can be in their office or home.
Virtual technology has also allowed judges to conduct court proceedings with participants as far away as California and North Carolina, Chief Deputy Court Clerk Penney Davis said.
Once the pandemic subsides and court business returns to a semblance of normal, virtual hearings will be continued by judges as an option of conducting court business.
“I think it will happen a lot more because it goes a lot faster and works a lot better,” Davis said.
Shepard agreed virtual hearings will likely become a regular facet of the daily court operations.
“We’ve got to think ahead. I didn’t realize how important it would be going forward. Now that we have it, it is reliable,” he said.
The COVID-19 pandemic put some projects at the courthouse on hold last year.
Shepard plans to purchase a second laptop so virtual video hearings can be conducted simultaneously in different courtrooms. Multiple courtrooms are in use when both General Sessions Court and Criminal Court are on the calendar.
Shepard is also moving forward with a plan to make electronic filing standard practice in Greene County courts. E-filing will eliminate the need for paper records, saving taxpayer money. Shepard said his office is running out of room to store paper documents.
“We use a lot of paper,” he said. “To stop paper waste, we’re emailing more.”
Emails also save on postage expenses, he added.
Case judgments and motions must remain in paper form, but in some civil cases much of the other paperwork “is now a paper copy. With e-filing, attorneys can do it from their office,” Shepard said.
Paperless case e-filing can be done at any time unconstrained by business hours, allowing easier and more efficient access to the court system. Washington County courts are currently the only area court system that uses e-filing.
Attorneys will have the option of paying a set fee for a year’s worth of filing, or do so individually.
“That money helps defray that cost to the taxpayers in the county,” Shepard said.
Pending approval by the state Administrative Office of the Courts and 3rd Judicial District Circuit Court judges, Shepard hopes to have the paperless filing system working by the end of 2021.
He also plans to set up another work station with a payment window on the upper floor of the courthouse to allow the pubic to conduct business quicker.