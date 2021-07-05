Current and former USS Greeneville sailors participated in several service projects to benefit their ship’s namesake town on Saturday.
Projects included four houses where sailors teamed with Habitat for Humanity volunteers to work as well as the Greeneville Greene County Public Library and the Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center. The sailors and other volunteers worked from 9 a.m. Saturday until a little before 2 p.m., when they traveled to the home of Sarah Gregory on Newport Highway for a lunch of Chick-fil-A and homemade baked goods.
Gregory’s home was one of the sites where sailors were working on with local Habitat for Humanity volunteers.
“We’ve been helping clear out some old stuff from the second floor of the house, building a ramp, doing some landscaping and painting the porch,” said former USS Greeneville Captain Gabe Anseeuw, who was part of the crew at Gregory’s house.
Vicki Culbertson, executive director of Greene County Habitat for Humanity, explained that the four projects on which sailors collaborated with regular Habitat volunteers included a range of tasks, as at Gregory’s home.
“We’re just doing some things that these families need done inside and outside the house,” she said. “If you’re elderly or you have a disability, it can be hard to do some things for the upkeep of the home, so we’re just trying to help out with some of those things.”
Gregory was active in volunteer and church outreach work in the community until last year, when she and her husband Dale both contracted COVID-19.
“Dale and I got sick in October, and he passed away here at the house on the 16th,” Gregory said.
For four days after the loss of her husband, Gregory said, she stayed alone in the house until, after she failed to answer or return her daughter Ellen Pittman’s multiple concerned phone calls, Pittman arrived with law enforcement for a welfare check, and Gregory was airlifted to the hospital.
“The ER nurse told me that if I hadn’t come when I did, she’d have been gone,” Pittman said.
Gregory said she was given a 10% chance of surviving the ordeal, but after 72 days in the hospital, she was discharged. She stayed with Pittman for some time before returning to her home in January, and she is still recovering from the illness and missing the man she said she was always in love with since they were young and growing up together in Greene County.
“It was hard being here just me. I miss him, and I miss doing our prayer cloth ministry with him, but I will see him again,” Gregory said.
Gregory explained that as members of Crossroads Church, on a weekly basis, she and Dale anointed and prayed over prayer cloths, which they would bring to hospitals and nursing homes to give away.
“Dale was full of life and laughter, and he loved his family,” Gregory said.
Despite her significant trials in the past year, Gregory said she is blessed and that she was thankful for the crew at her home on Saturday.
“I am beyond blessed. God has put a lot of good people in my life,” she said.
She said she will never forget the crew at her home Saturday.
“It’s been great seeing old shipmates and meeting new ones all for the good of the community we signed up to serve,” Anseeuw, a Florida native who captained the submarine from 2014-2017, said.
Anseeuw said he was in town for the weekend before he will take over as captain for the USS Florida, and that this trip is not his first to Greeneville.
“There’s something special about Greeneville,” he said, adding that the local pride in and bond with the ship parallels the high quality of the ship and its crews.
“The ship has always been above par, and the crews are always incredible,” Anseeuw said.
Culbertson agreed “the sailors are incredible. They were the ones who asked to work with us and to do a project. They are just awesome, and we are honored to work with them.”
Commander of the Boat Robert Lane said the community service work began with the 20th reunion visit in 2016, when visiting crew members participated in a project to give the West Summer Street baseball complex Legion Field a face lift.
“The group wanted to do something to support and give back to the community that shares our name,” he said.
This year, in the 25th reunion and Lane’s first time visiting Greeneville, Lane was helping to build a ramp for a community member and clearing out some brush that was growing into the homeowner’s carport, Lane said, before he joined the other current and former crew members, volunteers and community members at Gregory’s home for lunch.
“We’re so happy we were able to come out and work on these projects. I think the guys really got a lot out of it,” Lane said.
“We are just honored to have this opportunity to work with these sailors and to have the chance to help four families in the community who are in need,” said Culbertson.
She said with the sailors’ help, Saturday was the biggest service day for Greene County Habitat for Humanity.
“We have never done anything to this scope where we have done a blitz of houses like this,” she said.
In a press release she wrote that in addition to the jobs done at Gregory’s and similar ones at the other sites, other tasks included pressure washing, cleaning gutters and replacing batteries in smoke alarms and bulbs in overhead light fixtures. Including Gregory’s, three ramps were constructed Saturday and a fourth was cleaned and painted with a protective sealant.
“The homeowners were overjoyed to receive the help,” Culbertson wrote. “It was a beautiful day filled with hard work, joy, laughter, and compassion leaving us with a greater respect for all these USS Greeneville sailors and gentlemen.”
“We’ve had a great time doing all these events and interacting with the community,” Lane said. “This has been awesome.”
“These selfless, hardworking sailors left a positive impact in our community, giving of themselves and their time to help others. Their caring, kindness and willingness to help others they’ve just met is remarkable,” Culbertson wrote. “This, my friends, pure and simple, is the meaning of ‘humanity.’”