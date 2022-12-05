Crenlo Engineered Cabs was among many businesses that participated Sunday in the Greeneville Christmas Parade. Parade judges awarded the Crenlo float first prize in the Commercial Division category. The reindeer on the float will be auctioned off among company employees, with the funds raised to be donated to 14 children in Angel Tree program.
Santa Claus rode into town Sunday on a Greeneville Fire Department truck for the city’s annual Christmas Parade. Along for the ride was a group of cheerleaders from Greeneville High School.
Sun Photo By Ken Little
Rhonda Humbert was the grand marshal of the 2022 Greeneville Christmas Parade on Sunday. Humbert was recognized for as Volunteer of the Year for her volunteer activities in the community.
Sun Photo By Ken Little
A color guard from the Greeneville High School Air Force Junior ROTC led off the annual Christmas Parade Sunday in downtown Greeneville.
Sun Photo By Ken Little
Members of the East Tennessee Twirling Academy group perform a routine Sunday during the Greeneville Christmas Parade.
Sun Photo By Ken Little
Greeneville Mayor Cal Doty, in the foreground, and Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison were among the many participants Sunday in the Greeneville Christmas Parade.
Sun Photo By Ken Little
The Greeneville High School Band was among several school bands marching Sunday in the Greeneville Christmas Parade.
Sun Photo By Ken Little
The Greene County Schools combined band performed Sunday during the Greeneville Christmas Parade.
Sun Photo By Ken Little
Members of Greene County Girl Scout Troop 1090 wave to the crowd while riding on a a float Sunday at the Greeneville Christmas Parade.
Sun Photo By Ken Little
Sun Photo By Ken Little
Students at the Winter & Company Dance Studio in Greeneville marched Sunday in the Greeneville Christmas Parade.
Sun Photo By Ken Little
Sheriff Wesley Holt, riding in a four-wheeler with Detective Lt. Michelle Holt and Chief Deputy David Beverly, greet the crowd Sunday during the Greeneville Christmas Parade.
Sun Photo By Ken Little
Santa Claus waves to an enthusiastic crowd Sunday gathered along Main Street during the Greeneville Christmas Parade.
Sun Photo By Ken Little
Santa Claus, accompanied by Greeneville firefighters and Greeneville High School cheerleaders, waves to the crowd Sunday along Main Street during the Greenville Christmas Parade.
Sun Photo By Kern Little
The Greeneville Sun was among businesses participating with a float Sunday at the Greeneville Christmas Parade.
Sun Photo By Ken Little
These Chuckey-Doak High School cheerleaders distributed candy Sunday during the Greeneville Christmas Parade. Others rode on a Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department truck.
Sun Photo By Ken Little
Majorettes from Greeneville High School participated in Sunday's Greeneville Christmas Parade.
Sun Photo By Ken Little
Members of the Greene County Schools Air Force Junior ROTC marched Sunday in the city's Christmas Parade behind a four-wheeler containing the Grinch.
Sun Photo By Ken Little
The Greene County Schools Air Force Junior ROTC unit marched in Sunday's Greeneville Christmas Parade.
Sun Photo By Ken Little
Gracie Weems, 2022 Greene County Miss Fairest of the Fair, rode Sunday in the Greeneville Christmas Parade.
Sun Photo By Ken Little
Members of the West Greene High School football team rode on a float Sunday at the Greeneville Christmas Parade.
Sun Photo By Ken Little
London Noelle Morelock, Miss East Tennessee Outstanding Teen, waves to the crowd Sunday lining the route of the Grewneville Christmas Parade.
Sun Photo By Ken Little
The Greeneville High School Dance Team had pom-poms at the ready Sunday during the Greeneville Christmas Parade.
Sun Photo By Ken Little
Mini Miss USA and Teen Miss Johnson City Sierra Cloyd rode in Sunday's Greeneville Christmas Parade.
Sun Photo By Ken Little
The Greeneville Middle School dance team walks along Main Street Sunday during the Greenevile Christmas Parade.
Sun Photo By Ken Little
This dance team from South Greene rode Sunday in the Greeneville Christmas Parade on a peace-themed float.