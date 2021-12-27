The Greeneville Professional Firefighters Association distributed treat bags to kids and adults alike at 12 different locations in Greeneville on Friday.
The familiar man in a red suit and white beard got off at each location, and with volunteer help from other members of the association, distributed the treat bags of fruit and chocolates.
“Three more minutes!” exclaimed one mother to her 4-year-old daughter outside the Greeneville Housing Authority on Ross Street around 10 a.m., the first stop for Santa and his entourage.
Her daughter replied, “Yeah.”
Soon after 10 a.m., Santa arrived, waving outside the window of the passenger seat of a fire engine with horn blaring and sirens going. Several other fire-rescue vehicles followed the fire engine, each loaded with enough treat bags to distribute to a total of 1,000 people. The vehicles flashed emergency lights.
Emma Grace Fulton, 8, said she was excited about seeing Santa. She got a treat bag and posed for a photograph with Santa.
Santa – Greeneville firefighter Mike Reed in costume – walked briskly to parents and kids alike handing out treat bags to everyone he met. “Ho! Ho! Ho!” and “Merry Christmas!” he said to many.
Cindy Sise, who said she works for the Greeneville Housing Authority, said she got a treat bag for her grandson, Blain Sayers, who turns three on Jan. 2.
“I want to say thank you for all they (the GHA) have done for us,” Sise said. She said she lives in one of the government-subsidized homes.
At the last stop, the Greeneville Terrace Apartments on Elk Street, three children waited patiently about one hour before Santa showed up in his fire engine.
Randi Greene, 9; Kiara Hildebran, 9; and Zakota Boardman, 10, sat on a park bench next to the apartments’ parking lot and talked among themselves. It was the expected spot that Santa would stop at. Greene’s father, Randy Greene, was with them.
“Here comes Santa!” shouted Randi Greene when she heard the horn and sirens of the fire engine and rescue vehicles approaching them.
Hildebran said she had been able to see Santa “a lot. I’ve lived here (at the apartments) a total of six years.”
All three said they believe in Santa.
When Santa arrived, about 15 children were scattered about waiting for him, along with many adults.
Santa got down from his seat in the fire engine, said the trademark “Ho! Ho! Ho! Merry Christmas!” and asked some kids, “Have you been good?” They nodded yes in reply.
Santa got on and off the fire engine a few times at different spots in the parking lot that encircles many of the apartments in order to pose for photographs and help hand out treat bags along with his helpers.
Later, Eric Price, president of the Firefighters Association, said all 1,000 treat bags were distributed that day to 12 locations.
He said that last year, due to Covid fears, Santa stayed in the fire engine while others distributed the treats.
Price compared this year’s turnout of children and adults to the effort in 2019, saying “it averaged out” about the same for both years.
Price said the firefighters have helped Santa distribute the treat bags on Christmas Eve each year since at least 1955.
“Some of the grandparents who showed up with their grandkids today were children years ago who also received treats from Santa back then,” he said.
Price said the Firefighters Association bought the items for the treat bags from dues contributed to the organization by member firefighters.