Fire about 1:30 p.m. Saturday damaged a mobile home at 110 Blue Springs Road in Mohawk, sheriff’s Deputy Aaron Spears said in a report.
Renter Holden C. Huff told deputies that he left about 1:20 p.m. Saturday. About 1:40 p.m., owner Deborah Purgason received a call from ADT about a smoke alarm activation at the mobile home.
The McDonald Volunteer Fire Department, assisted by other fire departments, responded to the scene. Smoke was coming from the mobile home.
The fire apparently started in a bedroom wall surge protector. The fire was contained to the bedroom.
The mobile home also had water and smoke damage. It is valued at $20,000. The damage total is being determined.