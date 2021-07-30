The cattle barn at the Greene County Fairgrounds at midday Friday resembled a spa for cattle, as presenters in cattle shows upcoming that afternoon and Saturday primped and prepped their beasts to make the best impression on judges.
Trimmers, blowers, water hoses, brushes, buckets and even a bit of baby talk to keep the cattle soothed were the order of the day.
Friday afternoon brought the Open Limousin Show, the Open Simmental Show and the Open Hereford Show to the cattle show arena, while Saturday morning was scheduled to begin with an overload of cuteness via the 9 a.m. Cow Buddies show, to be followed by other livestock shows later.
Asked Friday just what the Cow Buddies event is, Extension Agent Milton Orr explained that the Cow Buddies are kids, some just tall enough to lead cattle around the ring and others, some even smaller, who will ride on the cattle as parents do the leading.
Cattle shows will continue through the day Saturday, concluding with the Open Angus Show at 5 p.m., which also is the time the Baby Show (featuring humans, not cattle) begins at the Greeneville Federal Bank Expo State.
The carnival opens at 1 p.m. today, with evening highlights including the V8 and 4/6 Cylinder Survivor Demolition Derby at 6 p.m., the Corn Bag Toss Tournament finals at 7, which is the same time the Tom Petty tribute band, Somewhat Petty, performs on the Tri-Am RV Main Stage, and the Fair Family Feud game show on the Tri-Am RV Main State at 9.
Gates close at 11 p.m., bringing this year’s fair to an end.
For a full schedule of events, visit www.greenecountyfair.com.